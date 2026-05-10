Preview: Remo vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 10 May 2026 08:13

Remo will welcome Palmeiras to Mangueirao on Sunday in a Brasileiro Serie A clash that pits one of the division's surprise strugglers against the league leaders heading into the midway stage of the campaign.

While the hosts are battling to move clear of the relegation zone after a difficult run of results, the visitors travel to Belem looking to extend their advantage at the top and continue their impressive unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Match preview

Remo are enduring a difficult return to the Brazilian top flight, with the Para side sitting inside the relegation zone after collecting just 11 points from their opening 14 league matches.

The Azulinos have struggled badly for consistency in recent weeks, suffering heavy defeats against Flamengo, Santos and Bragantino, while defensive frailties continue to undermine their survival hopes.

Losing 4-2 to Bragantino in round 13 further increased the pressure on coach Leo Conde, whose side have now conceded 24 goals this season — one of the worst defensive records in the division.

However, Remo remain a far more competitive side in front of their own supporters, as their home form has offered genuine encouragement, including an emphatic 4-1 victory over Bahia and a respectable 1-1 draw against Vasco earlier in the campaign.

They also head into this game on a two-game winning streak across all competitions, recording a 2-1 win over Botafogo in their last league game, a result that followed victory by the same scoreline against Galvez in the Copa Norte.

The hosts are likely to rely heavily on direct transitions and counter-attacking football again here, with Alef Manga and Yago Pikachu remaining their primary attacking outlets.

There is also extra motivation surrounding this fixture, as victory over the league leaders could provide a massive boost in the relegation fight and potentially move them closer to safety heading into a crucial stretch of the season.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Palmeiras, meanwhile, arrive in Belem sitting comfortably at the top of the Brasileiro standings with 33 points from 14 matches after establishing themselves as the most consistent side in Brazil this season.

Abel Ferreira's men are unbeaten in nine league games, and have lost only once in their last 15 Brasileiro outings, while their overall unbeaten run across all competitions now stretches to 13 matches, including a 2-0 win over Cristal in the Copa Libertadores.

The Verdao continue to combine defensive solidity with attacking efficiency, conceding just 10 league goals — the joint-best defensive record in the division — while scoring 23 times at the other end.

Andreas Pereira has been central to Palmeiras' dominance, leading the Brasileiro assist charts with nine assists and registering 10 direct goal involvements overall this season.

Palmeiras have also maintained momentum in continental competition and the Copa do Brasil, though the demanding fixture schedule may force some rotation again this weekend.

Even so, the visitors remain overwhelming favourites given the gulf in quality and form between the two sides, particularly against a Remo defence that has conceded in every league match this season.

This will also mark the first ever Serie A meeting between the clubs following Remo's promotion in 2025, though Palmeiras will be aware that the Para side defeated them at Mangueirao during a Serie B encounter back in 2003.

Adding further intrigue to the contest, Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira will once again miss a Brasileiro fixture due to suspension, with assistant Joao Martins set to lead the team from the touchline.

Remo Brasileiro form:

L

D

D

L

L

W

Remo form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

W

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

W

W

D

W

W

D

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport

Remo will be without Gabriel Taliari after the striker suffered a serious hamstring injury, while Vitor Bueno remains doubtful after aggravating a calf problem recently.

Kayky Almeida, Thalisson and Patrick de Paula are also unavailable for the hosts heading into this difficult encounter.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, remain without Piquerez and Vitor Roque through injury, while Abel Ferreira continues to serve a suspension in Brasileiro fixtures.

Several players are also walking a disciplinary tightrope, including Andreas Pereira, Allan, Giay and Ramon Sosa, all of whom are one booking away from suspension.



Remo possible starting lineup:

Marcelo Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Mayk; Patrick, Ze Welison, Pikachu, Ze Ricardo, Jaja; Manga

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Giay, Gomez, Murilo, Jefte; Allan, Freitas, Andreas Pereira, Arias; Sosa, Lopez

We say: Remo 0-3 Palmeiras

Remo's home support could help them remain competitive for periods, but the difference in confidence, squad depth and overall quality between these sides is difficult to ignore.

Palmeiras have been ruthless against vulnerable defences this season, and against a Remo side that has conceded consistently throughout the campaign, the league leaders should have enough firepower and control to secure another convincing victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.