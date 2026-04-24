Preview: Remo vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 24 Apr 2026 21:18

Remo take on Cruzeiro at Estadio Baenao on Saturday evening, with both sides looking to ease their relegation concerns in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts are fighting to stay afloat, while Cruzeiro have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Match preview

Remo sit 19th in the Brasileirao, with just eight points from 12 games, with the side battling to climb out of the relegation zone, but - so far, they have won only one match, drawn five and lost six, in a very difficult start to the campaign.

Even so, the team gained some momentum in their most recent outing, beating Bahia 3-1 at the Fonte Nova in the Copa do Brasil, with goals from Tchamba, Yago Pikachu and Alef Manga; however, in the league, Leo Conde's side have not won in four rounds.

When they play at home, the side tend to be more competitive, but away from their own turf, they have run into plenty of problems and have failed to score in their most recent fixtures on the road.

In a historical context, the club have contested in Serie A on 15 occasions, and their best campaign remains the seventh-place finish recorded in 1993.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro's situation is also far from comfortable, with the side sitting 16th, with 13 points from 12 games, very close to the relegation zone.

So far, Artur Jorge’s men have recorded three wins, four draws, and five defeats - they played out a 2-2 draw with Goias in their most recent outing, in the Copa do Brasil.

Before that, they beat Gremio 2-0 in the league and in the Libertadores, the team opened with a 1-0 victory over Barcelona SC but were then beaten 2-1 by Universidad Catolica in the following round.

The match comes at a demanding point in the calendar for the Minas Gerais side - alongside their trip to Remo, Cruzeiro faced Goias just three days earlier on the 22nd and are set to return to action again on the 29th against Boca Juniors, making physical fatigue a genuine concern.

The visitors' main weapon is Kaio Jorge, currently the side's top scorer, with nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Remo Brasileiro form:

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Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

For this match, the Leao Azul will be without three confirmed absentees: David Braga, Kayky and Thalisson, all still being treated by the club's medical department.

Right-back Joao Lucas remains sidelined with a meniscus injury, Diego Hernandez is still out for personal reasons, and Eduardo Melo, who sustained a thigh injury, is expected back around the middle of May.

On the pitch, hopes are high for another strong performance from Tchamba, who scored the opening goal in the win over Bahia at the Fonte Nova. Alef Manga and Yago Pikachu complete the attacking unit as they look to steer the Para side to another consecutive victory.

On the other side, Cruzeiro arrive with a heavier absentee list, particularly because of suspensions.

FabrIcio Bruno, Matheus Pereira and Lucas Silva picked up their third yellow card and are out of this fixture.

Goalkeeper Cassio is still recovering from a knee problem, while winger Marquinhos is still being treated for a cruciate ligament injury.

As a result, Otavio is expected to continue in goal - a product of the academy, he put in a composed display against Goias and will be making only his fourth appearance for the senior side.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Mayk; Ricardo, Patrick, Jaderson; Pikachu, Jaja, Taliari

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Moraes, Villalba, Jesus, Kaiki; Gerson, Romero, Japa; Christian, Jorge, Arroyo

We say: Remo 1-2 Cruzeiro

Taking recent form into account, Cruzeiro look like the favourite even on the road. Despite a delicate moment, the Raposa have won or drawn four of their last five matches.

At the same time, there is a clear leaning towards goals at both ends, given that Remo's last four fixtures have seen both teams find the net, something that has also happened in three of Cruzeiro's four most recent matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.