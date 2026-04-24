Next Chelsea manager: Five key decisions Liam Rosenior’s successor must get right after Stamford Bridge sacking

By Aishat Akanni | 24 Apr 2026 21:22 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 21:33

For a club that won the UEFA Conference League, the FIFA Club World Cup and returned to elite European competition all within the space of a single calendar year, the speed of Chelsea’s collapse has been jarring​​.

The Blues were tipped by many as genuine contenders at the start of the season. Instead, they have endured their worst run of form in over a century - and are now searching for their second permanent head coach in just four months.

Many would argue that the decision to part ways with Enzo Maresca was where it all began to unravel. The Italian had ticked two significant boxes during his time at Stamford Bridge, delivering Conference League and Club World Cup glory before returning Chelsea to elite continental competition for the first time in years. Yet on New Year’s Day, after speaking out against what he perceived as a lack of board support, Maresca was relieved of his duties.

Liam Rosenior was swiftly appointed as his successor, with Todd Boehly and Co. moving a well-regarded coach from BlueCo’s sister club, Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, to take charge of one of the biggest jobs in world football.

The Chelsea hierarchy believed he was ready, though the supporters were never convinced.

© Imago / Action Plus

On Wednesday, just 106 days after signing a six-and-a-half-year contract, Rosenior was sacked. He departs having managed 23 matches in all competitions - recording 10 victories, 10 defeats and three draws - and leaves Chelsea eighth in the Premier League, seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool with just five games to play.

Calum McFarlane has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season.

The truly damning backdrop to his exit was five consecutive league defeats without scoring a single goal, the worst such run since 1912. The 3-0 humiliation at Brighton & Hove Albion a performance Rosenior himself described as “indefensible” and “unacceptable,” was the final straw.

The club has stated it will undertake “a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.” That appointment - and everything that follows it - will define Chelsea’s direction for years to come.

So, what must change? Sports Mole looks at the five calls Chelsea’s next manager cannot afford to get wrong.

Chelsea’s next manager: No more gambles

© Imago / Mark Pain

Since Boehly’s takeover in 2022, Chelsea have cycled through Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino, Maresca and now Rosenior - a rate of managerial change that has made coherent, long-term planning almost impossible. The next appointment cannot be another gamble.

Chelsea require someone with a proven Premier League pedigree, the authority to command a dressing room full of high-earning underperformers, and the tactical intelligence to build a genuine identity around the squad.

The financial reality complicates the search significantly. Missing out on Champions League football, which now appears almost inevitable, reduces Chelsea’s appeal to elite managerial candidates and limits the budget available to back any appointment.

Several names have already been linked. Andoni Iraola, available this summer after his impressive work at Bournemouth, represents a compelling option. Marco Silva, should he depart Fulham, brings Premier League experience and a track record of organising disciplined sides.

Cesc Fabregas, currently transforming Como in Serie A, is perhaps the most intriguing name on the board - he brings Chelsea pedigree, technical understanding, and proof that he can build something from nothing.

Frank Lampard, who is steering Coventry City toward a Premier League return after a 25-year absence, has also been mentioned, though the romanticism of that appointment must be weighed carefully against the gravity of the situation.

Whoever is chosen, the appointment must be driven by substance rather than sentiment.

Liam Rosenior’s exit solves less than Chelsea might hope

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

It would be easy to view the sacking as the beginning of a solution. In reality, it is merely the beginning of a conversation Chelsea should have been having much sooner.

The problems that undermined Rosenior, a squad lacking physical presence, emotional fragility in big moments, a dressing room devoid of collective identity - did not begin with him and will not end with him.

He himself acknowledged as much, calling publicly for “players with emotional stability, character and experience,” an admission that the group he inherited was not equipped for the demands of a club of Chelsea’s size.

The Champions League collapse against Paris Saint-Germain - an 8-2 aggregate demolition - exposed every fault line simultaneously.

The situation was further complicated by internal instability. Dressing room fractures became increasingly visible, with senior players openly questioning the direction of the project, while recurring leaks of sensitive team information pointed to a lack of control behind the scenes.

The infamous incident involving Marc Cucurella’s barber revealing team news before a defeat to Brighton only reinforced the sense of chaos surrounding the club.

Whoever walks through the Stamford Bridge doors next will inherit a fractured dressing room, a bloated squad underperforming at every level, and an ownership structure that has repeatedly undermined rather than supported its own managers. The next manager must do so with clear eyes about the scale of the task ahead.

What must change at Chelsea this summer?

1. No identity, no character

© Imago / Crystal Pix

If the new manager is once again handed a squad assembled without regard for his system, philosophy or personality, then any project is doomed before it begins. The name on the dugout is secondary. Until the board builds a squad around a specific manager’s ideas and demands, nothing will fundamentally change at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior was clear about what he needed. His words on emotional stability, character, and experience were not vague requests.

They were a direct response to what he found when he arrived. Chelsea’s season has been a soap opera - the infamous dressing room huddle, the lineup mole, Cucurella’s barber becoming a national talking point, and Nicolas Jackson lifting trophies at Bayern Munich while his replacement struggled to score a single league goal.

The next manager must restore belief, identity and discipline and must be given the backing to do it properly.

2. The billion-pound bet on youth

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Since BlueCo arrive in 2022, Chelsea’s recruitment has been almost exclusively focused on players aged 23 and under. The logic was understandable - buy young, develop, sell at a profit.

In practice, it has produced a squad with enormous theoretical ability and precious little collective resolve.

More than £1bn has been spent on players aged 24 and under, more than the rest of the Premier League’s traditional big six combined.

Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia - signed for a combined £124m- were glued to the treatment table almost immediately. Dozens of other signings have barely registered.

The squad became so bloated that Maresca felt compelled to create an official “bomb squad” to manage the overflow.

Whoever succeeds Rosenior must be backed by a fundamentally different approach. Chelsea need proven players - individuals who have already experienced the physical and psychological demands of competing at this level. That shift comes at a cost, and with a reduced transfer budget following the near-certain loss of Champions League revenue, Chelsea will need to be ruthless in the selling market before they can meaningfully reinvest.

3. The unresolved issue between the posts

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

It has been eight years since Chelsea had a truly reliable goalkeeper. Since Thibaut Courtois departed for Real Madrid in 2018, the club has lurched from one stopgap to another without ever properly resolving the problem.

Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived as the most expensive goalkeeper in history at the time for £72m. Edouard Mendy won the FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award in 2021 before losing his place. Robert Sanchez, brought in from Brighton for £25m, has offered moments of quality but has never convinced - his distribution in particular regularly unsettles the defensive unit behind him.

Chelsea were offered AC Milan’s Mike Maignan last summer but felt his price tag was excessive. The decision looked defensible at the time. It has since proven short-sighted.

Filip Jorgensen’s errors in the Champions League tie with PSG further exposed the uncertainty that exists between the posts, and Chelsea have kept just four clean sheets since Rosenior’s appointment - three of which came against lower-league opposition in cup competitions. The new manager must demand a solution. An elite, commanding number one - capable of playing out from the back and commanding his penalty area must be a genuine priority this summer.

4. The Palmer dependency problem

© Imago / Mark Pain

Cole Palmer arrived at Chelsea in 2023 for £40m and has since established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe. He was named man of the match in both the Conference League and Club World Cup finals and has been, for much of his time at the Bridge, the difference between Chelsea being a good side and a struggling one.

That dependency has become a problem. This season, with Palmer operating below his extraordinary best - nine league goals and just one assist in 22 appearances compared to 24 goal contributions in 37 last season - Chelsea have had no answer.

When Joao Pedro, the club’s top scorer with 14 Premier League goals, was ruled out through injury, the attack collapsed entirely. Five consecutive league games without a goal followed.

The new manager must build a team that Palmer elevates rather than carries. That means a striker capable of scoring without service manufactured entirely around him, wide players who contribute consistently rather than sporadically, and a midfield that controls matches rather than chases them.

5. One injury from collapse

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea’s defensive fragility did not appear overnight. The warning signs were present long before Levi Colwill suffered a season-ending ACL injury in pre-season - and yet the club’s sporting directors chose not to act.

Instead of signing a centre-back, the summer of 2025 saw Chelsea spend just over £250m on two strikers, two left-wingers, a left-back, a holding midfielder and an attacking midfielder on loan.

The only centre-half brought in was Mamadou Sarr, who swiftly returned to Strasbourg on loan. Maresca was vocal about his concern, stating bluntly: “The club know exactly what I think. I think we need a central defender.” His words were ignored. Chelsea paid the price across the entire season.

Whoever takes the reins at Stamford Bridge must ensure that the same mistake is not made again. The defensive unit needs reinforcement, not just reorganisation, and it needs it before the first ball is kicked next season.

Squad overload: trimming excess and fixing costly mistakes

© Imago / Sportimage

Alongside the five headline decisions, there is a less glamorous but equally urgent task awaiting Chelsea’s new manager - reducing a squad that has become unwieldy in both size and wage bill. The club’s most in-form centre-back spent the season on loan at West Ham. Nicolas Jackson is winning trophies at Bayern Munich while his replacement cannot score. Players signed for significant sums have become expensive passengers who barely feature.

Chelsea plan to add more experienced players this summer - described internally as a “tweak” rather than a reset. In truth, what is required is considerably more fundamental than a tweak.

The financial constraints are tighter, the cultural problems run deeper, and whatever goodwill remained from last year’s trophies has been entirely spent.

The sacking of Rosenior is not the solution. It is the first step toward one. The decisions that follow - who takes charge, who arrives, who departs, and whether the culture at Stamford Bridge is finally transformed from the inside - will matter far more than any result between now and May.