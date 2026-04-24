Next Chelsea manager: Cesc Fabregas given green light by Como president to replace Liam Rosenior

By Darren Plant | 24 Apr 2026 15:18

Cesc Fabregas has been told that he is free to become Chelsea manager by the president of Como.

Since Liam Rosenior was sacked as Blues head coach on Wednesday evening, a wide array of potential candidates for the role have been suggested.

Fabregas, who is a two-time Premier League title winner with Chelsea, is among those who have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The legendary Spaniard has spearheaded Como's remarkable risk up the Italian football pyramid and put them in contention for European qualification through their position in the Serie A table.

With Fabregas holding shares in the club, an exit from Como in the near future is far from a foregone conclusion. Nevertheless, the 38-year-old has been told that he would be free to take an opportunity at Chelsea.

© Imago

Como president speaks on Fabregas, Chelsea links

Speaking to City AM, president Mirwan Suwarso has encouraged Fabregas to accept an offer "if that makes him happy".

He said: "If that makes him happy, that’s him.

“You want your employees to stay with you for as long as possible but at the end of the day we don’t own him and he’s free to go to Chelsea if he wishes.”

Suwarso added: "Business is business, ideas are ideas. We have to see things in a way that makes sense, right? It’s common sense.”

Is Fabregas ready for a club like Chelsea?

Having spent 19 years in the first teams of Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco during his playing career, Fabregas is no stranger to big clubs.

He has also started to carve out a strong managerial career for himself. Como need a maximum of 11 points from their remaining five games to guarantee a top-six finish in Serie A.

Fabregas has overseen a total of 84 matches as Como boss across two stints, and it should not go unnoticed that his side have the joint-second best attacking record and second-best defensive record in this season's Italian top flight.

Nevertheless, he remains just 38 years of age and would have a wide range of options available to him if he was considering leaving Como.

Despite the affinity to Chelsea, it would be a risk for Fabregas to move back to West London at this point.