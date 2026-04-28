Next Chelsea manager: Blues 'take stance' over Marco Silva approach

By Darren Plant | 28 Apr 2026 11:30

Chelsea are reportedly interested in appointing Fulham boss Marco Silva as their next head coach.

With Calum McFarlane in interim charge for the rest of the season, BlueCo will conduct their managerial search over the coming weeks.

Silva has already attempted to distance himself from speculation linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, with the Portuguese out of contract in June and having been at Craven Cottage since 2021, there is a natural desire to take on a new challenge at some stage.

According to The Standard, he can expect to receive contact from Chelsea over the coming weeks.

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Chelsea take Marco Silva stance

The report says that Chelsea officials have already agreed to approach the representatives of the 48-year-old.

Blues chiefs want to gauge whether Silva would be interested in the role and whether he is a suitable choice to become the permanent successor to Liam Rosenior.

With Chelsea and Fulham currently battling for European qualification, it may prove to be a complex process.

Meanwhile, the same can be said with regards to Andoni Iraola, who will be leaving a Bournemouth side who sit above Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Iraola is mentioned in the same report as being among the early favourites to become the next Chelsea head coach.

Chelsea allegedly also intend to make contact with Xabi Alonso, who is available after his exit from Real Madrid earlier in the season.

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How would Chelsea fans react to Silva appointment?

Across stints with Hull City, Watford, Everton and Fulham, Silva has a record of 89 wins, 49 draws and 105 defeats from 243 matches in the Premier League.

Furthermore, he has guided Fulham to four successive finishes of between 10th and 13th position in the Premier League, an impressive feat without making that extra step.

That could change over the coming weeks. Fulham sit just two points adrift of sixth place ahead of a run-in that features Arsenal, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

Although Silva's appointment would not exactly capture the imagination at Stamford Bridge, he has performed above expectations at Fulham and will feel that he deserves a chance at a bigger club.

If Fulham qualify for the Europa League or Conference League, he may be tempted to stay put.