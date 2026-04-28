Chelsea transfer news: Newcastle United star added to 'list of targets' ahead of summer market

By Darren Plant | 28 Apr 2026 10:05

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon during the summer transfer window.

The Blues are currently without a permanent head coach, with Calum McFarlane back in charge on an interim basis after the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

Focus is currently on trying to qualify for European football for 2026-27, something that is far from a foregone conclusion with Chelsea sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, work will already be taking place behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge as the club's hierarchy weigh up possible transfer targets.

According to The Athletic, Gordon is someone who is very much on Chelsea's radar ahead of the next campaign.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Is Gordon a priority for Chelsea?

The report suggests that it is becoming increasingly likely that Newcastle will be open to offers for the England international.

Newcastle chiefs seemingly feel that the 25-year-old has reached his maximum value and a sale would heavily contribute to a rebuild.

While Gordon has 39 goals and 28 assists from 152 appearances in a Magpies shirt, he has only chipped in with 12 goals and eight assists from his most recent 60 outings in the Premier League.

From Chelsea's perspective, there has been interest in Gordon in the past, while he possesses the Premier League experience that BlueCo will be looking for over the coming months.

Furthermore, it is suggested that Chelsea making an approach is not dependent on whether they achieve Champions League qualification against the odds.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Would Gordon join Chelsea?

Still with four years left on his contract, Gordon does not have to be in any rush to depart St James' Park, particularly when bids will be considered for other high-value players.

If Chelsea miss out on European football, it may make little sense for the versatile attacker to move to West London.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are other clubs who may make their own move for Gordon, depending on Newcastle's valuation.

Their alleged asking price, as it stands, is in the £80m mark. However, that may prove unrealistic unless Gordon enjoys a strong end to the campaign and a productive World Cup.