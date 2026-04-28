Next Chelsea manager: Priorities revealed as West Londoners prepare 'to contact' high-profile head coach

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Apr 2026 00:50 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 00:57

Chelsea are reportedly primed to make contact with former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

The Blues recently dismissed Liam Rosenior after only three months in charge following a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring.

Chelsea's latest change marks the fifth permanent managerial search since the current ownership group took control of the club in 2022.

The West Londoners currently find themselves out of contention for the Champions League places despite substantial investment in the playing squad.

An interim coaching staff led by Calum McFarlane has taken temporary charge as the board begins the search for a successor.

Next Chelsea boss: Blues 'want talks' with Alonso

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

According to The Sun, the Blues have added Xabi Alonso and Marco Silva to a shortlist that already included Andoni Iraola.

Alonso is currently available after leaving Real Madrid in January, while Silva is approaching the final months of his contract at Fulham.

Iraola has already confirmed he will depart Bournemouth at the conclusion of the campaign making him a highly attractive candidate for the hierarchy.

The board are reportedly prioritising a manager with a proven track record of tactical innovation and top-flight experience.

Unlike previous appointments the owners are not intending to put a strict timeline on making a definitive selection for the dugout.

Alonso remains 'key target' amid Liverpool interest

© Iconsport / PA Images, Pressinphoto

Alonso's potential appointment would represent a major coup for a side looking to implement a more dominant tactical identity.

Despite mixed results in Madrid, Alonso's time at Bayer Leverkusen proved he is capable of delivering consistent results while maintaining an attractive style of play.

While Julian Nagelsmann is believed to the the Blues' ideal candidate, pursuing an established Premier League figure like Silva or Iraola could offer a more immediate sense of stability for a dressing room in transition.

Any successful candidate for the Chelsea job will need to bridge the gap between expensive young talent and the demands of a high-pressure environment at Stamford Bridge.