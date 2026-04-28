Kai Havertz injury latest: Will the Arsenal forward feature in the final games of the season?

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Apr 2026 00:14

Kai Havertz could still be involved for Arsenal in some capacity this season despite going off injured during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

The Germany international was replaced after 34 minutes against the Magpies, having set up Eberechi Eze's outstanding strike, which proved to be the game's winning goal.

Havertz, whose third season in North London has been blighted by injuries, has 20 times in all competitions this term, with six coming in the Premier League, a significant drop from 51 matches in 2023-24 and 36 the following season.

Nevertheless, reports indicate that the forward's latest setback may not be as severe as first feared.

Havertz 'expected' to return for Arsenal title run-in

© Imago / Action Plus

According to a report from BBC Sport via Sky Sports News, Arsenal are optimistic that Kai Havertz will be available for the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Germany international was forced off during the first half of the weekend win against the Magpies after appearing to suffer a muscular problem in his leg.

While the North London club have not provided a definitive timescale for his recovery, there is confidence that he will feature in the final four games of the season.

Despite Havertz featuring sparingly this season, his physical presence and willingness to occupy defenders make him a vital tactical component for Mikel Arteta.

What makes Havertz important to Arsenal's title prospects?

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Although they have seemingly received a boost regarding the ex-Chelsea man's injury status, the potential loss of the 26-year-old for any significant period would be a major blow to Arteta's tactical plans in the final month of the season.

Havertz's role with and without the ball is instrumental to how Arteta's team play, and the forward's harrying of Gianluigi Donnarumma led to a fortuitous goal after pressing the goalkeeper in April 19's 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

With the Cityzens currently holding a game in hand, the Gunners cannot afford any slips as they look to maintain their slender advantage at the summit.

If Havertz is unable to return quickly, the goalscoring burden will fall heavily on Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka and even Eze to deliver in the final third.