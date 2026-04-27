Arsenal lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League semi-final first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Apr 2026 12:50 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 12:56

Arsenal have six players either sidelined or doubtful ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Atletico Madrid.

Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze were both forced off with ‘muscle niggles’ in the Gunners’ 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle last weekend, but the latter - who scored the game’s only goal - has insisted that he is “fine” and came off as a “precaution”.

Both Eze and Havertz will still need to be assessed, though, and the same can be said for Martin Zubimendi, who was taken off at half time against the Magpies due to illness.

Riccardo Calafiori (knock) may not be ready to return to the first-team fold, while Jurrien Timber is set to remain in the treatment room with Mikel Merino (foot), as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that has kept him out for over a month.

Head coach Mikel Arteta is expected to name a strong starting lineup, with Ben White likely to get the nod over Christian Mosquera to continue on the right side of a back four alongside William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Piero Hincapie.

If fit, Zubimendi should continue in centre-midfield alongside Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard, but Arteta may decide to make a couple of changes in the final third.

Star winger Bukayo Saka returned from injury to feature as a substitute last weekend and he could be ready to start on the right flank at the expense of Noni Madueke, while Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are both hoping to force their way back into the first XI on the left wing ahead of Eze.

With Havertz unlikely to be risked from the start on Wednesday, Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead the line; the Swede is Arsenal’s top scorer this season with 18 goals in all competitions, but he has only made the net ripple three times in his last 12 club appearances.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

> Click here to see how Atletico Madrid could line up against Arsenal