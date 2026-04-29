Europa League
Nott'm Forest
Apr 30, 2026 8.00pm
The City Ground
Aston Villa

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Nott’m Forest vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Nottingham Forest welcome Aston Villa to the City Ground for the first leg of an all-English Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The two teams played out a 1-1 Premier League draw at the same stadium earlier this month, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. ASTON VILLA

 

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Murillo (hamstring), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Luca Netz (ineligible)

Doubtful: Jair Cunha (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Hutchinson, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Wood, Jesus

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamata (knee), Alysson (unspecified)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

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