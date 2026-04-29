Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Apr 2026 20:00

Nottingham Forest welcome Aston Villa to the City Ground for the first leg of an all-English Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The two teams played out a 1-1 Premier League draw at the same stadium earlier this month, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Murillo (hamstring), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Luca Netz (ineligible)

Doubtful: Jair Cunha (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Hutchinson, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Wood, Jesus

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamata (knee), Alysson (unspecified)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins