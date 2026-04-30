Preview: Groningen vs SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 30 Apr 2026 22:02

FC Groningen will welcome SBV Excelsior to the Euroborg on Saturday for an Eredivisie clash, with both sides looking to secure valuable points as the Dutch top-flight season approaches its conclusion.

The match carries significant importance for both teams, as the host continue their push for a potential European qualification spot despite a recent setback, while the visitors are increasingly concerned with preserving their top-flight status amid a worrying run of form.

Match preview

Groningen suffered a comprehensive 3-1 defeat away to Champions League-chasing Feyenoord last weekend, dealing a significant blow to their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Dick Lukkien’s side saw their five-match unbeaten run come to an end in Rotterdam as they failed in their bid to secure a first win at Feyenoord since February 2019, when the Pride of the North claimed a 1-0 victory.

The defeat at De Kuip ended a run of three consecutive clean sheets against AZ Alkmaar, Telstar and Go Ahead Eagles, and Lukkien will be hoping his side can recover quickly and avoid slipping back into the poor form that saw them lose six straight matches between the end of January and the start of March.

Despite conceding just 14 league goals at home this season, giving them the third-best defensive home record behind Ajax and FC Utrecht, Groningen have struggled to convert that solidity into victories, managing only six wins from 15 matches.

Groningen have lost just twice in their last 10 meetings across all competitions against Saturday’s opponents and have not conceded or suffered defeat in their last three encounters with Excelsior.

© Imago

With just two wins in their last 10 Eredivisie matches, Excelsior are increasingly at risk of being drawn into a relegation battle, sitting only one point above the play-off spot.

Currently 14th in the table after 31 matches, Ruben den Uil’s side have managed just two victories from 15 games this year but boosted their confidence with a commanding 5-0 win over 10-man Utrecht last time out, ending a poor run of form.

Having finished 2025 just three points off a European place, it once seemed unlikely that Excelsior would be fighting relegation at this stage of the season, but their dismal performances throughout 2026 have made that scenario a reality.

After ending a 12-match winless streak against Utrecht in all competitions dating back to October 2015 last weekend, De Roodzwarten now face another tough challenge against an opponent they have failed to score against in their last three meetings.

With two more away fixtures remaining this season, Excelsior are without a win in their last four on the road, although a recent draw against PEC Zwolle offers some encouragement, and they will also travel to Sparta Rotterdam on the final day.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

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SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Imago

Groningen will be without Oskar Zawada, who remains sidelined with an arm injury, while Stije Resink continues his recovery from a knee problem and is expected to miss this weekend’s fixture.

Resink had contributed five goals and five assists for the Pride of the North before his injury, meaning De FC will rely on Thom van Bergen, who has 13 goal contributions, and Younes Taha, who has 11, as they look to secure a positive result.

For Excelsior, Miliano Jonathans and Hamdi Akujobi are both out with anterior cruciate ligament injuries and are not expected to play again this season.

Stan Henderikx and Mathijs Tielemans are also set to miss Saturday’s match, while leading goalscorer Noah Naujoks is once again expected to pose the biggest threat, often making late runs into the box from midfield areas.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Rente, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; De Jonge, Land; Taha, Van Der Werff, Schreuders; Van Bergen

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Zagre, Schouten, Widell, Meissen; Naujoks, Hartjes, Yegoian; Fernandes, Hansson, De Regt

We say: Groningen 1-1 SBV Excelsior

Groningen have dominated this fixture in recent seasons, and their current form suggests that trend could continue on Saturday as Lukkien’s side push to keep their European ambitions alive.

However, Excelsior’s emphatic home victory last weekend—albeit against 10 men—could provide a timely boost, and with the threat of relegation becoming increasingly real for the players and manager, they are expected to put up a strong fight and could leave with at least a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.