Preview: Internacional vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 02 May 2026 19:59 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 20:02

The Beira-Rio Stadium hosts Sunday's Brasileiro round 14 clash between Internacional and Fluminense.

Paulo Pezzolano's side have the worst home record in Serie A, with just one win from seven matches in Porto Alegre. Meanwhile, Luis Zubeldia's team sit third on 26 points but arrive after a draining 2-0 defeat to Bolivar at altitude in La Paz on Thursday.

The contrast in the table is stark. Internacional, with 14 points, sit 16th—level with Santos and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference. Fluminense have the same points as second-placed Flamengo and trail leaders Palmeiras by six.

Match preview

Internacional's Serie A campaign has been defined by sharp contrasts. At home in Porto Alegre, they have the worst record in the top flight, with just one win in seven matches and five points from a possible 21. The Beira-Rio has not provided the advantage expected, directly impacting the team's overall performance.

Away from home, the picture changes. Inter boast the sixth-best away record, with nine points from six matches. Last weekend's draw against Botafogo in Brasilia kept them 16th, just outside the relegation zone.

Pezzolano has recently tweaked his approach, moving from a more attacking setup to a structure with three holding midfielders. He acknowledged the adjustment: "I like a team that presses high and is more aggressive, but I had to adapt to the club's situation. That is how we started to get better results."

The problem is this evolution has mostly benefited Inter on the road. At the Beira-Rio, the pattern does not hold: Inter still cannot turn pragmatism into solid home displays, and the statistics explain their inconsistent campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Fluminense arrive in strong domestic form but carry notable fatigue. Eight wins from 13 rounds tell the story, with Jefferson Savarino directly involved in goals in each of the last four matches.

Their 2-0 defeat to Bolivar at over 3,600 metres in La Paz extended their winless Copa Libertadores run to three and left them bottom of Group C, underlining the physical toll of recent weeks.

The combination of travel, altitude, and heavy minutes particularly affects the starters who played in Bolivia. This context demands immediate squad management and could disrupt the team's rhythm in Porto Alegre, especially early on. Even so, consistent league form underpins the squad's confidence.

Zubeldia is treating the trip to the Beira-Rio as a chance to reinforce Fluminense's top-table credentials and move on from the continental setback. Since his arrival in September 2025, he has built a more compact and organised side. Despite the fatigue, the 12-point gap to Internacional highlights that this is Fluminense's best moment in the fixture.

Recent head-to-head meetings also favour Fluminense. In four clashes with Inter in 2025, they recorded three wins and a draw—including two victories in Porto Alegre—which strengthens their confidence going into this encounter.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

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Internacional form (all competitions):

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Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Internacional will be without first-choice goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, sidelined with a right calf strain and not expected back until later in May. Anthoni continues as starter but remains under scrutiny after recent errors, including a mistake against Mirassol. Centre-back Gabriel Mercado is also absent with a muscle issue and has no firm return date.

Pezzolano's main boost is the return of Ronaldo and Alan Rodríguez, broadening his options. The key question is in midfield: whether Alan Patrick and Johan Carbonero start together or just one features, as defensive balance and the three-man midfield remain priorities.

Fluminense's injury situation is more concerning. Martinelli has suffered a grade-three rectus femoris injury in his left thigh and will be out six to eight weeks. Lucho Acosta (medial collateral ligament), German Cano (right thigh), and Matheus Reis (anterior cruciate ligament) are also sidelined.

Zubeldia is expected to keep most of the side that beat Chapecoense, with Alisson replacing Martinelli in midfield. The main concern is the condition of those who featured in Bolivia, particularly Savarino and the other regular starters. Still, the opportunity to collect points against a pressured opponent may limit squad rotation.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Gomes, Torres, Gabriel, Bernabei; Henrique, Villagra; Vitinho, Patrick, Carbonero; Alerrandro

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Xavier, Jemmes, Freytes, Arana; Bernal, Alisson, Hercules; Savarino, Canobbio, Castillo

We say: Internacional 1-2 Fluminense

Fluminense arrive with strong credentials to claim all three points in Porto Alegre. The table gap reflects recent form, and Internacional's home struggles reinforce the visitors' status as favourites.

Fatigue from playing at altitude in Bolivia is a significant factor and could give Inter a chance to score. Even so, the broader picture works against the hosts: with key absentees and defensive instability, they have struggled to sustain a competitive level for 90 minutes against higher-quality opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.