Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Atletico Madrid: Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber latest

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 19:54

Ninety minutes away from ending a 20-year Champions League final exile, Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners came away from the Wanda Metropolitano with a respectable 1-1 draw to their name last week, as Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez both struck from the penalty spot in the first leg.

Mikel Arteta's men also warmed up for the return fixture in ideal fashion, easing past Fulham 3-0 to move six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, albeit having played two games more.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the second leg with Atletico, who overcame Valencia 2-0 in Saturday's La Liga clash despite making a full 11 changes.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Atletico)

The luckless Martin Odegaard suffered another knee injury in the first-leg draw with Atletico, and having missed the win over Fulham, he has emerged as a major doubt for the second leg.

© Iconsport / Phil Duncan/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Atletico)

Kai Havertz picked up a muscular injury in last weekend's Premier League triumph over Newcastle United, but Arteta is hopeful that the German will be fine to feature on Tuesday.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 18 (vs. Burnley)

Jurrien Timber suffered a troublesome groin injury over the international break, and the Dutchman is not expected to return to first-team action until the latter stages of the season.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Mikel Merino underwent surgery on a foot injury at the beginning of 2026, but the Spaniard might be in with a chance of coming back for the Premier League final-day clash with Crystal Palace.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.