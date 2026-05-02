By Matthew Cooper | 02 May 2026 09:00

Manchester City have been backed to win the Premier League this season, with Arsenal warned that their “momentum is slowly drifting away”.

The Gunners are looking to win the league for the first time since 2004 and they were nine points clear of City with just six games to play.

However, they suffered back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and City in April as their lead was cut to just three points, with Pep Guardiola’s side having a game in hand.

And Gareth Barry, who won the league in 2012 with City, believes his former club will overcome Arsenal this season.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Barry gave his thoughts on the title race.

Ex-Man City star makes Premier League title prediction

© Sports Mole / Midnite

“I always thought when Arsenal had that little cushion, that if City could just hang on Arsenal's tails and be close, I felt the experience they have with Pep and the squad, they have been there and done it, that they would be favourites," Barry told Sports Mole on behalf of Midnite.

“The results recently have gone in Man City’s favour, but I still don’t think they will win every game. There will be a draw or a game that doesn’t go their way.

“But Arsenal, their momentum is slowly drifting away, and City have been there and done it all before, and I see them coming.”

Arsenal sent Mikel Arteta warning

© Iconsport / PA Images

If Arsenal do fail to win the league this season it will be the fourth year in a row that they have finished runners-up under Mikel Arteta.

However, Barry believes that the Spaniard should continue to be backed by the club no matter what happens.

“For me [Viktor] Gyokores has had a good season, he’s given them something they had been missing,” Barry added. “It will be disheartening year on year getting so close.

“Arteta will be frustrated, the fans, you can feel the frustration coming in. You just have to keep going. Liverpool kept coming close, they kept chipping away and eventually got the title.

“When you don’t do it, you don’t completely change everything. Arteta is close, I wouldn’t say a change of manager is what is needed, just keep chipping away, they are so close.”

Arsenal will be back in action in the league on Saturday when they welcome Fulham to the Emirates and the Gunners will be looking to pile the pressure on City, who will not be in action until Monday when they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton.

Midnite, one of the fastest-growing betting and casino companies in the world, has today proven that it really is BUILT DIFFERENT, by becoming the first betting app to place a bet in space. The bet in question backed England to win the World Cup, and was placed by former England midfielder, Gareth Barry.