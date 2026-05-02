Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid: Legendary manager responds to Florentino Perez return rumours and Benfica exit talk

By Seye Omidiora | 02 May 2026 01:18

Real Madrid are expected to undergo a significant leadership transition this summer as they look to end a disappointing campaign under Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Spanish giants have struggled to maintain pace with arch-rivals Barcelona, who currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the LaLiga table after 33 rounds.

Following a Champions League exit, the hierarchy at the Bernabeu appear increasingly likely to sanction a change in the dugout.

One former manager has been linked to the role, with reports this week revealing Florentino Perez's preference for Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho denies Real Madrid contact amid return speculation

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Perez is reportedly eager to restore a sense of dominance to the squad after two trophyless seasons.

Mourinho has since insisted that he has received no formal approach from Real Madrid despite intense speculation linking him with the club.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the veteran coach guaranteed that no discussions had taken place with representatives from the Spanish capital.

“No one from Real Madrid has spoken to me. I can guarantee that,” Mourinho said via Mirror Football.

“I’ve been in football for so many years and I’m used to these things... but there’s nothing from Real Madrid. I have a year to go on my Benfica contract, and that’s all.”

The legendary manager's current agreement with Benfica reportedly includes a break clause that can be triggered at the conclusion of the present campaign.

Mourinho remains focused on finishing the domestic season unbeaten as he seeks to secure Champions League football for the Lisbon giants.

Is a sensational return to Madrid a viable option?

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

The potential return of the former Chelsea manager to Madrid would likely involve a complex boardroom power struggle.

While Perez is believed to remain a vocal admirer of the Portuguese tactician, his previous departure from the club in 2013 was notably acrimonious.

Mourinho also rubbed people up the wrong way after the alleged racism incident involving Vinicius Junior and Gianluca Prestianni in mid-February, when the manager's remarks drew ire.

Doubly instructive is that Mourinho is also understood to be monitoring the availability of the Portugal national team role ahead of the 2030 World Cup.