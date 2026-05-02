Arsenal injuries: Why Mikel Arteta has turned to Spanish specialist Joaquin Acedo

By Seye Omidiora | 02 May 2026 00:50

Arsenal are understood to be taking steps to understand their debilitating injury woes as the 2025-26 season concludes.

Mikel Arteta's side hold a slender three-point advantage over reigning champions Manchester City, despite a season defined by persistent fitness concerns throughout the senior squad.

Although the Gunners have maintained their domestic momentum, the ongoing loss of key players risks disrupting their progress at this crucial stage of the run-in.

Arsenal are now gearing up for a significant London derby against Fulham, even as they miss several key first-team players.

This situation has reportedly prompted them to investigate the root cause of a crisis in which nearly all outfield players have been sidelined at various times.

Arteta 'launches injury review' as trusted ally arrives in London

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

The Telegraph via Mirror Football reports that Arteta has brought in Spanish physiotherapist Joaquin Acedo to North London to carry out a full review of the club’s medical procedures.

Acedo, a trusted ally of the Arsenal manager, has been a frequent figure at the London Colney training ground over the course of this season.

The decision comes amid reported internal concern over an injury record that has led to players missing a combined total of 262 matches this term.

Among the club’s 22 senior outfield players, only Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly have stayed completely clear of injury.

The review is now considered a crucial measure in helping the squad stay fit and robust during the closing push for trophies.

Havertz and Odegaard absences compound Arsenal selection woes

© Imago / Mark Pain/Pro Sports Images

The severity of the situation is perhaps best illustrated by the ongoing struggle of Kai Havertz, who is currently absent with a groin issue.

The Germany international has been restricted to just 20 appearances during a campaign marred by separate knee and hamstring problems requiring surgical intervention.

Captain Martin Odegaard also remains a major doubt for the weekend's derby at the Emirates, further depleting a squad already missing the likes of Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori.

Indeed, the lack of continuity in the starting lineup has forced Arteta to rely on a small core of fit players, which in turn increases the risk of further acute injuries.