Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Arsenal vs. Fulham

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League fixtures include the London derby between leaders Arsenal and Fulham, and an intriguing battle between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham United’s fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League continues on Saturday afternoon when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face European hopefuls Brentford.

The two teams meet just over a month on from an enthralling FA Cup fifth-round tie at the London Stadium, which the Hammers won on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

We say: Brentford 2-2 West Ham United

West Ham have conceded in all nine of their Premier League meetings with Brentford, but they have shown signs of improvement in defence in recent weeks, while the Bees have only scored in half of their league matches in 2026 (8/16).

With the Hammers battling for survival and the Bees eyeing Europe, both teams have every reason to push for a victory, leading us to predict an entertaining, end-to-end contest. However, a score draw seems the most likely outcome on this occasion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brentford vs. West Ham, including team news and predicted lineups

Sunderland will endeavour to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table and push towards the European spots when they travel to Molineux to face already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

After winning the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in October, the Black Cats are looking to complete their first league double over the Old Gold since the 1949-50 season.

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Sunderland

Considering how vulnerable Wolves and Sunderland have looked in defence in recent weeks, we expect the net to ripple at both ends of the pitch this weekend. However, Sunderland will still be regarded as favourites and should have enough quality in their side to claim three valuable points to keep their top-seven hopes alive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolves vs. Sunderland, including team news and predicted lineups

Bang in form visits bang out of form on Saturday afternoon, as Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United collide in the Premier League at St James' Park.

The Magpies' 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend marked their fifth loss in a row in all tournaments, while the Seagulls' 3-0 beating of Chelsea spelled the end of Liam Rosenior's Blues reign.

We say: Newcastle United 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Even against a regressing and fatigued Arsenal side, Newcastle's spirited display at the Emirates offers genuine hope for the remainder of the season, especially with Guimaraes back in the fold and Joelinton also returning.

However, victory over one of the most in-form teams in the division could still be a bridge too far, and a goal-happy Brighton can make the long journey worthwhile by claiming a point from an entertaining draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle vs. Brighton, including team news and predicted lineups

Seeking to temporarily re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal welcome Fulham to the Emirates for Saturday evening's London derby.

Mikel Arteta's men return home after a creditable 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, while their visitors scraped a 1-0 success over Mikel Arteta's predecessor last weekend, edging out Aston Villa on home soil.

We say: Arsenal 1-0 Fulham

Arsenal away has historically been a fruitless day for Fulham, and given the Cottagers' shortcomings in front of goal, that streak will almost certainly continue.

As was the case against Newcastle, Arteta's jaded men may only need one moment of magic - or one set-piece - to get the job done, and warm up for their Atletico reunion in ideal fashion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Fulham, including team news and predicted lineups