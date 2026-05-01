Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 01 May 2026 23:52

Twente continue their pursuit of a top-three finish as they travel north-west to face AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts also still mathematically involved in the same Champions League qualification race.

With three games left to play, the Enschede visitors sit fifth in the Eredivisie standings, level on points with fourth-placed Ajax but behind on goal difference, one adrift of NEC in third and five above this weekend’s hosts, who recently lifted the KNVB Beker.



Match preview

AZ have experienced a season of highs and lows in 2025-26, and April proved no exception for the Cheese Farmers’ faithful, who watched their side lift the domestic cup in emphatic fashion just three days after their Conference League exit was confirmed.

With continental football already secured for a seventh consecutive campaign – courtesy of that 5-1 victory over NEC in the KNVB Beker final, which sealed a Europa League berth – a top-three finish would add another lift to an already positive end to the season, though that ambition suffered a setback in Thursday’s trip to Deventer.

Leeroy Echteld’s heavily rotated side were held to a goalless draw by Go Ahead Eagles, once again highlighting AZ’s struggles on the road, although it did extend their unbeaten league run to three matches, following victories over Fortuna Sittard and Heerenveen.

A return to AFAS Stadion should provide confidence, however, given AZ have won each of their last four Eredivisie matches at the ground, scoring at least three times in three of them, while keeping clean sheets in each of the most recent three.

The Cheese Farmers have also won their last four home meetings with Twente and will hope that record proves valuable in their late push for third, while also seeking to avoid suffering a first league double in this fixture since 2021-22 after losing 1-0 in November’s reverse clash.

© Iconsport / ProShots

Meanwhile, Twente will be eager to avoid successive defeats to AZ after their extra-time loss in the KNVB Beker quarter-finals earlier this year, though the Tukkers’ league form has been far more consistent afterwards.

Since that February cup setback, John van den Brom’s men have won seven of their 10 Eredivisie matches (D2, L1), strengthening their top-three ambitions, though they missed a direct chance to move into third last weekend.

Facing NEC, who began the round one point above them, Twente took an early lead through Sondre Orjasaeter after just 10 minutes, but Bryan Linssen’s equaliser ensured the spoils were shared, with the Enschede side relinquishing fourth position to Ajax, who won at NAC Breda.

That draw also ended the Tukkers’ three-match winning streak in the league, though their wider record remains impressive, with only one defeat in 21 Eredivisie outings since October last year (W10, D10).

Unbeaten in their last 12 away matches in the Eredivisie, Twente have won each of the last three in that sequence, while scoring at least twice in all of them, offering genuine reason for optimism ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes clash.



AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

L

W

L

W

W

D

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

W

D

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

W

L

W

W

W

D

FC Twente form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago

AZ are likely to remain without midfielder Peer Koopmeiners, who missed Thursday’s match with a muscle issue, while striker Jizz Hornkamp is still nursing an ankle problem.

Left-back Mees de Wit was also absent last time out due to a knock, making him a major doubt here, while club captain Jordy Clasie and striker Troy Parrott were also missing from the squad in Deventer.

No fewer than seven changes were made on Thursday to the side that started the cup final, so players such as Ro-Zangelo Daal and Wouter Goes should return to the starting XI after substitute appearances.

Meanwhile, Twente remain without defender Mees Hilgers, who continues his recovery from the serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the entire season.

Sam Lammers is expected to lead the line once more, while Kristian Hlynsson, the club’s top scorer with nine league goals, should operate just behind him in the number 10 role.

Daan Rots is likely to continue on the right flank, while Orjasaeter should retain his place on the left after scoring last weekend.



AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Penetra, Goes, Van Duijl; Dijkstra, Smit, Mijnans. Chavez; Jensen, Meerdink, Daal

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, M Rots; Zerrouki, Van den Belt; D Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Lammers

We say: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 FC Twente

With both sides chasing Champions League qualification, neither can afford to hold back here, and that should lead to an open contest with chances at both ends.

AZ arrive with formidable home momentum, while Twente’s resilience on their travels cannot be ignored, so this looks finely poised, and a score draw appears the most likely outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.