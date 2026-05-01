Preview: Braga vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 01 May 2026 21:26

Fresh from a crucial first-leg win in the Europa League semi-final, Braga welcome Estoril Praia to the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Sunday, knowing that any slip-up could affect their hopes of securing European football for next season.

The hosts remain firmly in position for a Conference League spot, but with three games left to play, Famalicao five points behind and a demanding fixture list piling up, managing focus between domestic responsibilities and continental ambitions is becoming increasingly delicate.

Match preview

Braga come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against German side SC Freiburg, with Mario Dorgeles scoring deep into stoppage time to hand them a slender advantage heading into the return leg next week.

With that job partially done, the Archbishops must quickly shift their attention back to domestic matters, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Santa Clara in their last league outing, bringing an end to a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

While they edge closer to a potential first major European trophy, Carlos Vicens’ side know they must hold on to fourth spot to guarantee European football next season should their continental push fall short, and that leaves them walking a tightrope heading into the final three league matches, one of which comes against the seemingly unstoppable Benfica.

There is at least some comfort in the fact that Braga remain at home following their midweek exertions, avoiding travel fatigue – still, the need to carefully manage energy levels ahead of a demanding trip to Germany on Thursday adds another layer of complexity to this encounter.

Interestingly, the Archbishops fell 1-0 to Estoril earlier this season, ending a dominant 15-match unbeaten run in this fixture (11W, 4D), and while they have not lost at home to the visitors since 2000 – a stretch spanning 13 matches (10W, 3D) – the last two meetings on this ground have ended level, an outcome that would do little to serve their current ambitions.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estoril, meanwhile, arrive short on confidence after losing each of their last five matches, failing to score in their last two outings with narrow 1-0 defeats to Moreirense and Famalicao.

Before that, the Canarinhos were involved in a string of defeats – 3-1 to Porto, 3-2 to Arouca, and 2-1 to Rio Ave – a run that has dragged them down to 10th place with 37 points, albeit with their top-flight status already secure.

A major concern for manager Ian Cathro will be his side’s defensive frailties, as Estoril have conceded 52 goals this season, with only three teams faring worse.

At their current rate of 1.68 goals conceded per game, they are on course to match, or even surpass, their defensive struggles from recent campaigns where they conceded 53 last season and 58 the season before.

Braga Primeira Liga form:

L

W

W

D

W

L

Braga form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Braga are expected to remain without Adrian Marín (groin), Sikou Niakate (Achilles) and Diego Rodrigues (ankle), all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Bright Arrey-Mbi has also missed the last four matches and is likely to remain out, while Gorby is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, and Ricardo Horta is a doubt after picking up a knock against Freiburg.

Vicens may opt to rotate his squad with one eye on Thursday’s decisive second leg, and Dorgeles could be rewarded with a start after his match-winning cameo in midweek.

Estoril head into this clash with fewer injury concerns, although they will still be without Kevin Boma (muscle) and Longin Bimai, who has been sidelined since March.

Martin Turk has started the last two matches and is expected to keep his place in goal, while much of the attacking responsibility will once again fall on Yanis Begraoui as he leads the line.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Gomez, Carvalho, Oliveira, Lagerbielke; Tiknaz, Moutinho, da Rocha; Zalazar, Victor, Dorgeles

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Turk; Ferreira, Bacher, Tsoungui; Sanchez, Xeka, Holsgrove, Amaral; Guitane, Begraoui, J. Carvalho

We say: Braga 1-0 Estoril Praia

Braga’s attention may be split at a crucial point in the season, and that could open the door slightly for Estoril – still, the hosts possess enough quality and control – especially on home soil – to edge a tight contest against a side that has struggled badly for confidence in recent weeks.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.