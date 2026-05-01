Brentford boss Keith Andrews reveals Jordan Henderson, Vitaly Janelt injury latest ahead of West Ham meeting

By Ben Sully | 01 May 2026 20:04 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 20:13

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has revealed that a late decision will be made on the involvement of Jordan Henderson and Vitaly Janelt in Saturday's Premier League home meeting with West Ham United.

The Bees have lost momentum in their European bid, having gone six matches without a win since beating Burnley 4-3 at the end of February.

Brentford played out five consecutive league draws before they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat in Monday's away clash against Manchester United.

While the eighth-placed side still remain in the European picture, they need a strong finish to the season if they are to qualify for UEFA competition for the first time in their history.

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Andrews delivers Henderson, Janelt update

With Brentford desperate to return to winning ways, Andrews will want to be able to call upon two key players in Henderson and Janelt.

The pair are pushing to make the matchday squad for the game against relegation-threatened West Ham at the Gtech Community Stadium.

"Vitaly and Jordan are pretty close, so we’ll make a decision on that tomorrow, but they’ve made good progress," Andrews told the media in Friday's pre-match press conference.

However, Andrews confirmed that Rico Henry is "not as close" to a return to action, while he is still unable to call upon long-term absentees Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho.

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Brentford keen to exercise caution over Dasilva return

Brentford welcomed Josh Dasilva back to the matchday squad for the first time since January 2024 for Monday's defeat at Old Trafford.

Given the length of Dasilva's injury absence, Andrews is keen to adopt a cautious approach regarding the extent of the midfielder's involvement between now and the end of the season.

"Josh had to work really hard to get back to this point, so it was lovely to have him as part of the squad," Andrews added.

"He wouldn’t be on the bench if I didn’t think he could make an impact of sorts.

"We haven’t really wanted to shout about the progress he's making from the rooftops and add more pressure to his journey back, which has obviously been very, very long.

"We’re very careful around how and when we train him. We still need to look after him really carefully, but he’s looking pretty free and has trained really well over the last few weeks."

Brentford will head into Saturday's fixture with hopes of claiming their first home win since beating Sunderland on January 7.