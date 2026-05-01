Team News: Brentford vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Relegation-threatened West Ham United travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face European hopefuls Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Hammers recently beat the Bees on penalties in the FA Cup fifth round following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
BRENTFORD vs. WEST HAM UNITED
BRENTFORD
Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh)
Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago
WEST HAM
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos