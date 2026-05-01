Team News: Brentford vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 01 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 15:00

Relegation-threatened West Ham United travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face European hopefuls Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers recently beat the Bees on penalties in the FA Cup fifth round following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh)

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

WEST HAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos