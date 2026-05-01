Premier League Gameweek 35
Brentford
May 2, 2026 3.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
West Ham

Team News: Brentford vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brentford vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Action Plus

Relegation-threatened West Ham United travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face European hopefuls Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers recently beat the Bees on penalties in the FA Cup fifth round following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. WEST HAM UNITED

 
 

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh)

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

WEST HAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

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