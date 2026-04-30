Preview: Brentford vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 18:43

West Ham United’s fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League continues on Saturday afternoon when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face European hopefuls Brentford.

The two teams meet just over a month on from an enthralling FA Cup fifth-round tie at the London Stadium, which the Hammers won on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Match preview

Brentford’s hopes of qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history remain alive, but they have suffered a blow in recent weeks following a run of five successive draws and a 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on Monday – their longest winless league run since February-April 2024.

Head coach Keith Andrews was left “bitterly disappointed” after watching his team miss several goalscoring opportunities, but his players still believe that they can finish the campaign inside the top seven of the Premier League table, with only two points currently separating the Bees in ninth from Brighton in sixth.

Two of Brentford’s final four league games are at home and they will be keen to improve their form in front of their own fans, having failed to win any of their last six at the Gtech Community Stadium (D4 L2), drawing each of their last three – not since March/April 2021 in the Championship have they drawn four successive home league matches.

The Bees will also be looking to address their record in London derbies, as they have prevailed in just two of their last 15 in the Premier League, failing to win any of their last nine on home soil (D6 L3). However, both of those victories have come against West Ham.

Brentford have, in fact, come out on top in three of their last four Premier League home encounters with the Hammers, scoring at least two goals in each victory; the only exception being a 1-1 draw last season.

West Ham are putting up a solid fight to preserve their top-flight status for a 14th straight season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League form table across the last 10 matches, accumulating 16 points (W4 D4 L2) since the beginning of February.

The Hammers have picked up seven of those points from their last three games, with a 4-0 win over Wolves and 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace followed by a last-gasp 2-1 victory against David Moyes’s Everton last weekend, with substitute Callum Wilson netting a crucial 92nd-minute winner.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who sees his side sitting 17th in the table and two points above the bottom three, expects the battle to avoid relegation to go to the final weekend of the season, with his team to face Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle and Leeds in their final four fixtures.

West Ham head into Saturday’s contest having won two of their last four Premier League London derbies (D1 L1), collecting as many points across those four matches as they did in their previous 14 combined (seven).

However, the Hammers have struggled to grind out positive results against Brentford in recent years, losing seven of their nine Premier League meetings (W1 D1) – their highest loss rate against any team they have faced at least nine times in the division (78%).

Brentford Premier League form:

D

D

D

D

D

L



Brentford form (all competitions):

L

D

D

D

D

L



West Ham United Premier League form:

W

D

L

W

D

W

West Ham United form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Brentford will still be without injured quartet Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho (both knee), Rico Henry (thigh) and Vitaly Janelt (ankle), while Jordan Henderson has missed the last four matches with an unspecified issue and is set to be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Josh Dasilva was back in the matchday squad on Monday for the first time in 816 days after a challenging period out injured. The midfielder should be available again on Saturday, but he is unlikely to start ahead of either Yehor Yarmolyuk, Mathias Jensen or Mikkel Damsgaard.

Dango Ouattara and Kevin Sharde are expected to continue in attack with 21-goal striker Igor Thiago, but Keane Lewis-Potter could take the place of either winger if Andrews decides to recall Aaron Hickey at left-back.

As for West Ham, there are no fresh injuries to report ,and Nuno will be tempted to stick with the same lineup that began the win over Everton last time out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had to play second fiddle to Kyle Walker-Peters in recent weeks, and the latter may keep his place at right-back this weekend, joining Axel Disasi, Konstantinos Mavropanos and El Hadji Malick Diouf in a four-man defence.

Despite scoring the match-winner against Everton, Wilson is unlikely to displace either Valentin Castellanos or Pablo Felipe in attack, while star man Jarrod Bowen will continue on the right flank. The Hammers captain is only two assists away from becoming the club’s first player to register 50 Premier League assists and he currently has 10 for the season, only bettered by Bruno Fernandes (19).

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

We say: Brentford 2-2 West Ham United

West Ham have conceded in all nine of their Premier League meetings with Brentford, but they have shown signs of improvement in defence in recent weeks, while the Bees have only scored in half of their league matches in 2026 (8/16).

With the Hammers battling for survival and the Bees eyeing Europe, both teams have every reason to push for a victory, leading us to predict an entertaining, end-to-end contest. However, a score draw seems the most likely outcome on this occasion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.