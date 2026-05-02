Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Brentford 3-0 West Ham, Newcastle 3-1 Brighton, Wolves 1-1 Sunderland

By Lewis Nolan | 02 May 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 17:12

The Premier League games on Saturday had a significant impact at both ends of the table, with West Ham United's 3-0 defeat against Brentford leaving the teams in 17th and sixth respectively.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe relieved some of the pressure on his job with a 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

Elsewhere, relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers earned a point when they faced Sunderland at home, coming back from a 1-0 deficit to draw 1-1.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the afternoon's action.

Brentford 3-0 West Ham United: Disaster for Nuno in relegation battle

Igor Thiago has now scored more Premier League goals in 2026 than any other player (11). ⚽ pic.twitter.com/CddbRUKoYK — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 2, 2026

Brentford moved into the Europa League spot with their 3-0 win against West Ham at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers trailed after a quarter of an hour, when Konstantinos Mavropanos turned into his own net after trying to lunge for the ball and prevent Michael Kayode from scoring himself.

Mavropanos thought he had made up for his own goal less than 10 minutes later, but a VAR intervention ruled his header from a free kick out due to a narrow offside offence.

Valentin Castellanos twice struck the post in the first half, and those misses proved costly given Brentford doubed their lead shortly after the interval thanks to a penalty from Igor Thiago.

Mikkel Damsgaard rounded off a deserved win for the Bees with a strike eight minutes from time, curling in an effort into the bottom-right corner from just inside the box.

The victory leaves Brentford in sixth place with 51 points with three games left to play, whereas West Ham are 17th with 36 points, and a Tottenham Hotspur win on Sunday would leave them stranded in the bottom three.

Newcastle United 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Eddie Howe relieves pressure

Will Osula has now scored three goals in his last four Premier League appearances. ⚽️#NEWBHA pic.twitter.com/OBMZZbnm2n — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 2, 2026

Brighton dropped out of the Europa League spot after Eddie Howe's Newcastle United earned a 3-1 win at St James' Park.

William Osula headed home from close range on the 12th-minute mark after benefitting from a mistake by Brighton shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen, who rushed out of goal but failed to take the ball from winger Jacob Murphy, allowing the attacker to cross to Osula.

Newcastle's lead was doubled 12 minutes later, when Dan Burn directed Bruno Guimaraes's corner into the right side of the net.

Brighton halved their deficit just after the hour mark, when Jack Hinshelwood finished excellently from the left side of the six-yard box following an excellent team move.

Harvey Barnes netted a third for the Toon in stoppage time, taking the ball past Verbruggen in the box before striking ferociously into the roof of the net.

Three points leaves Newcastle in 13th place with 45 points, whereas Brighton drop to seventh, with their tally of 50 points one fewer than Brentford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Sunderland: Dan Ballard red card controversy

Dan Ballard was sent off for pulling Tolu Arokodare's hair. ? https://t.co/emnEyq9Hrn pic.twitter.com/7rt4jzHYQx — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 2, 2026

Daniel Ballard's red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers contributed significantly to Sunderland's disappointing 1-1 draw at Molineux.

In typical Premier League fashion, the deadlock was broken after a corner delivery, with Nordi Mukiele rising highest to head the ball into the left side of goal with just 17 minutes on the clock.

However, Ballard's dismissal less than 10 minutes later put his team on the backfoot, and he can have no complaints after VAR spotted him pulling Tolu Arokodare's hair.

Wolves were unable to make the most of their man advantage until the early stages of the second half, when Santiago Bueno nodded home from a corner swung in from the right.

The game ended level, but the draw does nothing to help relegated Wolves, who stay in 20th with just 18 points.

As for Sunderland, the season has exceeded supporters' expectations despite Saturday's result, and few would have imagined that the team would be 12th with 47 points by after 35 games.