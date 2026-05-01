Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries among three PL clubs 'very interested' in La Liga defender

By Ben Sully | 01 May 2026 00:17

Bournemouth are reportedly one of three Premier League teams that are 'very interested' in Real Betis defender Natan.

The Cherries are bracing themselves for the departure of key defender Marcos Senesi, who is set to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

Senesi has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, there is a belief that Spurs are in pole position to secure his signature, as long as they are successful in their survival bid.

The north London club have already reached an agreement in principle with the Argentina international, but he will look elsewhere if they drop down to the Championship.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth among three Premier League clubs in Natan race

With Bournemouth set to bid farewell to Senesi, they are now scouring the market for potential centre-back replacements.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Cherries are one of three Premier League sides that are showing a keen interest in Betis's Natan ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United and West Ham United are the other two Premier League sides who could look to pursue a move for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2030.

Betis will set Natan's asking price at €35m (£30m), but there is a possibility that a deal could be struck for €30m (£26m).

© Iconsport

Premier League clubs face Barcelona obstacle

While there is interest from the Premier League, Natan's first priority is to remain in the Spanish top-flight, where he has spent the last couple of seasons.

Catalan giants Barcelona could offer Natan the chance to continue his playing career in Spain, having identified the 25-year-old as an alternative to their top defensive target, Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.

The Blaugrana view Natan as a low-cost option compared to the €70m (£60m) that Inter are demanding to part ways with Bastoni this summer.