Bournemouth injury news: Cherries receive Justin Kluivert 'fitness boost' ahead of Crystal Palace clash

By Ben Sully | 29 Apr 2026 19:30

Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert has reportedly returned to training ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

Kluivert has been out of action since playing 74 minutes in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the start of January.

The Dutchman underwent knee surgery following that match, and he has undergone a lengthy period of rehabilitation ever since.

In positive news for Bournemouth, Kluivert is on the verge of making his long-awaited return to first-team action after five months on the sidelines.

© Imago / Sportimage

Kluivert on verge of injury comeback

According to journalist Mark McAdam, the Netherlands international has returned to full training ahead of Sunday's home meeting with Crystal Palace.

There is a possibility that Kluivert could prove his fitness in time to make Iraola's matchday squad.

However, he will only be given the green light to feature on the bench if he comes through the rest of the week's training schedule with no issues.

Kluivert's return would add valuable depth to Iraola's attacking options ahead of four crucial games against Palace, Fulham, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries need a strong finish to the campaign if they are to maintain their current position inside the top seven and secure European football for the first time in their history.

© Imago / Cody Froggatt/ News Images

Kluivert eyeing World Cup spot

Kluivert will want to help Bournemouth achieve that objective in Iraola's final season in charge, and he will also be keen to demonstrate his match fitness and sharpness to Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

The 26-year-old, who has made 11 international appearances, will surely be harbouring ambitions of making a late bid to secure a spot in Koeman's World Cup squad.

Koeman recently saw his attacking options weakened by the news of Xavi Simons's serious knee injury, so Kluivert's imminent return could be a welcome boost for the Dutch coach.