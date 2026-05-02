Premier League Gameweek 35
Bournemouth
May 3, 2026 2.00pm
Vitality Stadium
Crystal Palace

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fresh from their Conference League semi-final first-leg win on Thursday, Crystal Palace travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Cherries and the Eagles played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

 
 

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Lewis Cook (thigh)

Doubtful: Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (muscle), Evann Guessand (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Pino, Johnson; Strand Larsen

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