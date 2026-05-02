Team News: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fresh from their Conference League semi-final first-leg win on Thursday, Crystal Palace travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
The Cherries and the Eagles played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
BOURNEMOUTH vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Lewis Cook (thigh)
Doubtful: Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (muscle), Evann Guessand (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Pino, Johnson; Strand Larsen