Team News: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 02 May 2026 14:00

Fresh from their Conference League semi-final first-leg win on Thursday, Crystal Palace travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Cherries and the Eagles played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Lewis Cook (thigh)

Doubtful: Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (muscle), Evann Guessand (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Pino, Johnson; Strand Larsen