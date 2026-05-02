Unnamed Italian club 'make contact' over summer deal for Man United attacker

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 13:51 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 13:55

An unnamed Italian club have reportedly made contact with Jadon Sancho to discuss the possibility of signing the Manchester United attacker this summer.

Sancho's contract with Man United is due to expire at the end of June, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding the forward's future.

The Englishman will not be signing a new contract at Old Trafford, and Borussia Dortmund have been in touch to discuss the possibility of bringing him back to the club this summer.

However, according to Sky Sports News, an unnamed Italian club have contacted the ex-Manchester City youngster to discuss a potential move to Serie A on a free transfer.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but Unai Emery's side will not be signing him on a permanent basis, nor will Man United be handing him a new contract.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Unnamed Italian club 'makes contact' over Sancho deal

The 26-year-old has only scored once in 35 appearances for Villa this season, while he has come up with three assists in all competitions.

Sancho will go down as one of Man United's worst-ever signings, having found it incredibly difficult to make his mark for the club since a big-money arrival from Dortmund in July 2021.

Man United paid £73m for the Englishman, but he has only come up with 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances in all competitions.

Sancho's best football of his career has come during his time at Dortmund, making 158 appearances for the club during two separate spells, scoring 53 goals and registering 67 assists in the process.

© Imago

Sancho has been one of Man United's worst-ever signings

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been difficult for Sancho at Man United - the forward did enjoy a relatively successful loan spell at Chelsea during the 2024-25 campaign, but the Blues decided against signing him on a permanent basis.

Sancho is still young enough to reignite his career, but that will be away from Man United and more then likely away from the pressure-cooker of the Premier League.

Dortmund are still believed to be the favourites to re-sign the attacker, but a switch to Serie A, which has a lower tempo than the top flights of England and Germany, could be the perfect match.