Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'ready to offer' three players to sign £52m AC Milan attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 01 May 2026 16:49

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer several unwanted players as part of a deal to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan this summer.

The 26-year-old joined the Rossoneri in 2019 and has since become a central figure at San Siro, making more than 285 appearances across all competitions while scoring 88 goals.

Leao was once valued at a remarkable £152m after his early rise in Italy, but his market price is now believed to be closer to £52m, which naturally increases interest from potential suitors.

The former Lille attacker has recorded nine goals and three assists in 26 Serie A appearances this season and is expected to attract attention when the market reopens.

Man Utd eye move for Rafael Leao?

© Imago

Michael Carrick has overseen an impressive revival since replacing Ruben Amorim, and the Red Devils are now strongly placed to secure Champions League football next season.

While strengthening midfield remains a key objective, United are also expected to assess options in wide attacking areas, and Leao would represent an explosive addition.

The Portuguese winger offers pace, direct dribbling and the ability to destabilise defences in one-versus-one situations, qualities that could add a new dimension at Old Trafford.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, United are considering sweetening any proposal by including Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte in a swap arrangement for Leao.

Zirkzee-Leao swap deal makes sense

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Rather than involving multiple players, Man Utd may be wiser to focus on a deal centred around Zirkzee alone if they are serious about bringing Leao to Old Trafford.

Zirkzee has struggled to fully showcase his qualities since his move to the Premier League, and a return to Serie A could provide the ideal platform to rebuild momentum.

Milan are likely to require a striker of quality next season, which could make such an arrangement more logical if the Red Devils formalise their interest.

Rashford, meanwhile, is thought to favour a permanent stay at Barcelona, although United are reportedly reluctant to sanction another loan move, while Carrick has not entirely closed the door on a return.

As for Ugarte, he still remains an useful asset because of his age, contract length and profile, meaning the Red Devils may prefer to sell him separately for a substantial fee rather than include him in swap exchange.