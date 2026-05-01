Tottenham lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Xavi Simons replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 01 May 2026 16:16

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi must make a double attacking change for Sunday's Premier League scrap with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Lilywhites' 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend - their first Premier League triumph of 2026 - came at a huge cost, as Xavi Simons suffered a season-ending ACL injury and Dominic Solanke sustained a hamstring issue.

Solanke's problem may not prove so devastating, though, as his replacement Richarlison is averaging 0.72 goal involvements per 90 minutes in the 2025-26 Premier League, having claimed nine goals and four assists in 1,615 minutes.

The Brazilian and Mathys Tel will almost certainly be promoted to the XI in place of Solanke and Simons, joining Conor Gallagher and Randal Kolo Muani in the Lilywhites' front three.

James Maddison has been an unused substitute in both of Tottenham's last two games, but it is far too soon to consider the England international for first-team starts.

Yves Bissouma has quickly gained De Zerbi's trust, but following Joao Palhinha's heroic winner off the bench against Wolves, the Portuguese could now join Rodrigo Bentancur in the double pivot.

In brighter injury news, Destiny Udogie has recovered from a knock that ruled him out of the Wolves win, so the Italian could displace Djed Spence in an otherwise settled defence.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

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