Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Aston Villa clash: Simons, Solanke latest

By Carter White | 01 May 2026 09:41

Running out of games to save their top-flight status, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Aston Villa for a Premier League clash of significant importance on Sunday.

Villa Park will play host to the 18th-placed side in the division, with Spurs sitting two points from safety with just four matches of their nightmare campaign remaining.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend's trip to Villa Park.

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Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Aston Villa)

Missing the past two matches due to a shoulder injury, Sarr will need to be assessed before potentially taking to the Villa Park pitch on Sunday evening.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Aston Villa)

Udogie missed the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a minor problem, with Spurs hopeful that the left-back will be fit to feature in a crunch clash at Aston Villa this weekend.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Next season

Simons was stretchered off during the narrow victory at Wolves last weekend, with the Dutchman set to miss the remainder of the campaign and the World Cup because of a serious knee injury.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Next season

Also picking up a problem in the Black Country last time out, Solanke could sit out of the final four matches due to a hamstring injury, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi currently unsure when the striker will return to action.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Chelsea)

Left-back Davies has not played a game since breaking his ankle in January, with the Wales international not expected back for the match in Birmingham this weekend.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Keen to feature at the World Cup for Ghana this summer, Kudus has reportedly decided against surgery on a thigh injury, instead opting for a more conservative recovery plan that could allow him to play a part in North America.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert ruptured his ACL against Newcastle in February, meaning that the winger will not be able to help Spurs avoid relegation during the final stages of this season.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Last featuring for Spurs in May 2025, Kulusevski is continuing his slow recovery from a serious knee injury and will not play for the Londoners until next season.

© Imago

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Aston Villa)

Vicario has missed Tottenham's last three matches with a groin issue, but De Zerbi is hopeful that the goalkeeper can start in between the sticks at Villa Park on Sunday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Romero suffered a knee injury in the loss to Sunderland earlier this month, with De Zerbi stating that the World Cup winner cannot play for the relegation fighters again this season.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension for their clash against Aston Villa.