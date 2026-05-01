Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Aston Villa clash: Simons, Solanke latest

Running out of games to save their top-flight status, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Aston Villa for a Premier League clash of significant importance on Sunday.
Villa Park will play host to the 18th-placed side in the division, with Spurs sitting two points from safety with just four matches of their nightmare campaign remaining.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend's trip to Villa Park.
Pape Sarr
Type of injury: Shoulder
Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Aston Villa)
Missing the past two matches due to a shoulder injury, Sarr will need to be assessed before potentially taking to the Villa Park pitch on Sunday evening.
Destiny Udogie
Type of injury: Unknown
Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Aston Villa)
Udogie missed the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a minor problem, with Spurs hopeful that the left-back will be fit to feature in a crunch clash at Aston Villa this weekend.
Xavi Simons
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Next season
Simons was stretchered off during the narrow victory at Wolves last weekend, with the Dutchman set to miss the remainder of the campaign and the World Cup because of a serious knee injury.
Dominic Solanke
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Next season
Also picking up a problem in the Black Country last time out, Solanke could sit out of the final four matches due to a hamstring injury, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi currently unsure when the striker will return to action.
Ben Davies
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Chelsea)
Left-back Davies has not played a game since breaking his ankle in January, with the Wales international not expected back for the match in Birmingham this weekend.
Mohammed Kudus
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Keen to feature at the World Cup for Ghana this summer, Kudus has reportedly decided against surgery on a thigh injury, instead opting for a more conservative recovery plan that could allow him to play a part in North America.
Wilson Odobert
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Odobert ruptured his ACL against Newcastle in February, meaning that the winger will not be able to help Spurs avoid relegation during the final stages of this season.
Dejan Kulusevski
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Last featuring for Spurs in May 2025, Kulusevski is continuing his slow recovery from a serious knee injury and will not play for the Londoners until next season.
Guglielmo Vicario
Status: Doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Aston Villa)
Vicario has missed Tottenham's last three matches with a groin issue, but De Zerbi is hopeful that the goalkeeper can start in between the sticks at Villa Park on Sunday.
Cristian Romero
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Romero suffered a knee injury in the loss to Sunderland earlier this month, with De Zerbi stating that the World Cup winner cannot play for the relegation fighters again this season.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST
Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension for their clash against Aston Villa.