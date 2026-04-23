Tottenham suffer new injury blow before crucial Wolves fixture as defensive 'doubt' emerges

By Ben Knapton | 23 Apr 2026 11:13

Tottenham Hotspur have supposedly been handed a new injury concern before Saturday's crunch Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Destiny Udogie is now a doubt for the contest.

The Lilywhites travel to Molineux still searching for a first Premier League win of 2026, having catastrophically failed to prevail in any of their opening 15 top-flight matches of the calendar year.

Spurs' painful plight has seen them plummet to 18th place in the Premier League table, two points adrift of West Ham United, who face Everton at the same time on Saturday afternoon.

Roberto De Zerbi's men will therefore only climb out of the relegation zone if they win and West Ham fail to - thanks to their superior goal difference - but the Italian will still be missing a number of key players.

Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, Mohammed Kudus and Ben Davies remain sidelined for Tottenham, and according to The Sun, Udogie is also at risk of missing the basement battle.

Tottenham's Destiny Udogie new 'injury doubt' for Wolves fixture

© Imago / Sportimage

The exact nature of the left-back's injury is unclear, but the report states that he is doubtful for gameweek 34 as his rotten luck with fitness issues continues.

Udogie has been restricted to 24 appearances in all competitions this season due to two separate knee injuries and two hamstring issues, which have sidelined him for a total of 21 games, only returning from his most recent issue in mid-March.

Udogie played the full 90 in De Zerbi's debut game - a 1-0 loss to Sunderland - before completing 76 minutes of last weekend's 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, in which his withdrawal appeared to be tactical.

However, the 23-year-old may have instead picked up a new problem in that stalemate with the Seagulls, in what was just his 10th Premier League start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Udogie has already sat out 46 matches for club and country due to injury since signing for Spurs, while recording two goals and five assists in 90 appearances when fully fit.

How can Tottenham replace Destiny Udogie against Wolves?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Tottenham are used to managing without Udogie, but that does not make the left-back's latest blow any more concerning for De Zerbi, who also cannot lean on Davies's experience for the relegation run-in.

Nevertheless, the Tottenham boss can still select from three possible replacements for the Italian, including Djed Spence, who should be the first port of call for this weekend's fixture.

The Englishman has regularly deputised for Udogie at left-back during the latter's periods in the treatment room, but he is also facing competition from January signing Souza, although the 19-year-old has not made either of Tottenham's last two matchday squads.

De Zerbi could alternatively utilise Micky van de Ven's pace at left-back and pair Kevin Danso up with Radu Dragusin centrally, but Spence in defence should be the way forward if Udogie is out of Wolves.