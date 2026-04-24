Wolves vs. Tottenham: Xavi Simons will be "absolutely huge" for Spurs if Roberto De Zerbi does one thing

By Ben Knapton | 24 Apr 2026 19:56

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Tottenham Hotspur in a fascinating Premier League basement battle on Saturday, and here, Sports Mole experts deliver their take on the game.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "Xavi Simons could be absolutely huge"

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

I don't think you could have had a more heartbreaking way to lose two points than what happened [against Brighton & Hove Albion], but I don't think the negatives fully override the positives in that one. I don't think I'm going out on a limb here saying that was one of Spurs' best overall displays of the entire season in the Premier League.

"They've had semi-success in the Champions League, but in terms of the Premier League, that was a really, promising display from them. And in particular, Xavi Simons. He had a really tough adaptation to English football and when you look at number 10s, the likes of De Bruyne, Odegaard, a bit more physical than Xavi Simons.

Maybe he's not cut out to be that lone number 10, but drifting inside from the left and curling in a shot or a cross, he's proven that he's brilliant at that. If Roberto De Zerbi profiles him correctly, he could be absolutely huge.

And you saw the passion from him as well, both in the delight and devastation sense. He scored that brilliant curler, ran to the crowd, having the time of his life it seemed. And then at full time he was in a strop, as were all the Spurs players.

West Ham play at the same time this weekend, so Spurs will go out of the relegation zone with a win if West Ham drop points against Everton. There were promising signs at Brighton overall, but of promising signs don't put the points on the board, what's the point of them?

Matt Law, Football Editor: "The Tottenham players do care"

This is a game they would be expected to win against the team already relegated. If there is any game Tottenham would expect to win at the moment.

I saw more in that Brighton draw than I have for a long time. And for the first time, I saw the signs that they might be able to get themselves out of this. The players showed passion, the players showed that they really care about this. The celebrations, the devastation, they actually did show that they do really care about the fate of this team, which has been called into question for a lot of this calendar year so far.

We're all real football fans here and we've all been through that. There is nothing like football in the world that can do that to you. Those emotions that you go through when you've scored and you think you're going to pick up a big three points, and then you just get that sucker punch at the last minute.

You're so deflated, but you have to reset and you have to go again. I think the fact this is away for Tottenham is a big thing - their away record this season isn't actually that bad. The fact that they're now coming away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, I think will help them.

I'm still wrestling with the idea about whether Tottenham go down or not, and I keep saying no. But then you're thinking Forest have pulled a little bit clear - I think it's going to be between Tottenham and West Ham, and I just have a feeling that Tottenham will stay up.

They have to win. Whatever happens in terms of performance, they just have to get over the line in this game. Wolves, nothing to lose, but they'll be keen to finish on a relative high.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "Can you call it an upset against Tottenham?"

© Imago / Sportimage

For Spurs, it is a must win. Wolves could just play without pressure, but they should aim to try and at least finish off the bottom of the table, try and climb above Burnley.

Rob Edwards has done reasonably well in charge since he's come in, and I assume he'll stay in charge, try and rebuild the squad capable of challenging for promotion from the Championship.

Goals have been hard to come by for Wolves. They've failed to score in 17 Premier League games this season for the first time since the 2009-10 season, so they could do with getting some goals if they are to win any games.

Spurs have got a lot to fight for, but Wolves are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Spurs. I don't know if it could be called an upset against Spurs at the moment - they are below them in the table, but Wolves have maybe got a chance of getting something from this game now that they've got no pressure on them.