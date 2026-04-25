Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Arsenal vs. Newcastle, Wolves vs. Tottenham

By Ben Knapton | 25 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include Arsenal's intriguing showdown with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur's crucial basement battle with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League offering comes from Craven Cottage, as European hopefuls Fulham play host to fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The Lions are looking to complete their third successive league double over the Cottagers, after claiming a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Villa Park in September last year.

We say: Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

Considering the recent form of both teams and Aston Villa’s dominant head-to-head record over Fulham in the last few years, the visitors will be regarded as favourites to climb maximum points this weekend.

The Cottagers have lost their clinical touch in the final third and we are backing a Watkins-inspired Villa outfit to strengthen their position in the top five with a victory in West London.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

Molineux is the place to be for Saturday's blockbuster basement battle in the Premier League, as already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers host increasingly-threatened Tottenham Hotspur.

The Old Gold's inevitable demotion to the second tier was confirmed on Monday night, although Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs are showing fleeting signs of an escape from the drop zone.

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

With the prospect of a great revival now dead in the water, Wolves should play with the shackles off, especially if Edwards is forced into a more attacking formation given his defensive concerns.

The neutrals could be in for an exciting watch as a result, but as Spurs' injury crisis eases and the likes of Simons adapt to his methods, that long-awaited first Premier League win of 2026 could finally arrive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolves vs. Tottenham, including team news and predicted lineups

David Moyes will come up against his former club when he takes his European-chasing Everton side to the London Stadium to face survival hopefuls West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Neither team could be separated in the reverse fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium seven months ago, with Jarrod Bowen cancelling out a Michael Keane opener in a 1-1 draw.

We say: West Ham United 1-1 Everton

Each of the last three Premier League meetings between West Ham and Everton have ended as a draw, and another closely-contested battle could in store in the capital.

The Hammers have made themselves difficult to beat on home soil in recent weeks and they may frustrate a Toffees outfit, boasting a strong away record, en route to claiming a valuable point in their bid to avoid the drop.

> Click here to read our full preview for West Ham vs. Everton, including team news and predicted lineups

Firmly in the driving seat for Champions League football in 2026-27, Arne Slot's rejuvenated Liverpool host an increasingly resilient Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

The reigning Premier League champions claimed the Merseyside derby bragging rights last weekend, while the Eagles prolonged their steady unbeaten run in a 0-0 draw with West Ham United.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace

If a last-minute derby winner does not do wonders for Liverpool's morale, nothing will, and the Reds have been looking a bit more like themselves in the Premier League of late despite their UCL disappointments.

As such, Palace's recent stronghold over Slot's side should count for nothing on Saturday, where Liverpool should maintain their iron grip on a Champions League spot with a gritty victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and predicted lineups

Back in the all-too familiar silver-medal position in the Premier League table, Arsenal can swiftly regain top spot when they host Newcastle United at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are at risk of losing three straight top-flight games for the first time in four years, a fate that befell the Magpies in last weekend's home horror show.

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle United

Amid all of Newcastle's problems, attacking success has been a constant; the visitors have scored in 18 consecutive games in all tournaments and each of their last 10 away from home.

An increasingly shaky Arsenal side should therefore not emerge unscathed, but with Newcastle's defending also leaving much to be desired, we have faith in the Gunners to stop the rot and climb back to the summit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Newcastle, including team news and predicted lineups