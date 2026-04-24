Preview: AVS vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 24 Apr 2026 23:19 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 23:21

Making the trip to already-relegated AVS this weekend presents Sporting Lisbon with an opportunity to return to winning ways and breathe life into their faltering title charge.

The Lions are without victory in each of their last three outings across all competitions (D2, L1), a run that has seen them slip to third in the Primeira Liga table, although they did secure progression to the Taca de Portugal final during that stretch.

Match preview

Sporting have endured a challenging spell of late, with the Lions’ only win across their last five matches in all competitions (D2, L2) coming in a 1-0 success at Estrela Amadora on matchday 29, when hopes of closing in on the summit were still very much alive.

However, a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Benfica in last weekend’s Lisbon derby at Estadio Jose Alvalade has dented that ambition, leaving Rui Borges’ side one point behind the second-placed Eagles and eight adrift of the summit, albeit with a game in hand.

With five matches left to overturn that deficit, hopes of repeating last season’s league and cup double have taken a significant hit, although Sporting can at least take encouragement from reaching another Taca de Portugal final.

Having secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their semi-final in March, Borges’ men held Porto to a goalless draw at Estadio do Dragao in midweek to seal progression, setting up a final against second-tier Torreense.

Despite advancing, that result underlined a dip in attacking output, with Sporting failing to score in three of their last five matches – including the goalless draw at Arsenal that completed their Champions League exit – managing just two goals across that period.

However, having netted a league-high 74 times this season, the Lions’ attacking struggles appear more a temporary blip, and facing an AVS side that has conceded the most goals in the division (64) suggests Sunday’s trip offers an ideal chance to respond as Lisbon visitors aim to keep their title hopes alive.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Aside from defensive frailties, AVS have also struggled in other areas, scoring the joint-fewest goals in the league (21), registering the least number of victories (one), while their 19 defeats is the highest tally in the division.

Winless in their last eight matches (D5, L3), the Vila das Aves outfit have at least shown some resilience in recent weeks, following their draw against Vitoria de Guimaraes with a 2-2 result at Rio Ave last weekend.

After falling behind, AVS turned the contest around through efforts from Tomane and Pedro Lima either side of the interval, only to concede an equaliser 11 minutes from regulation time, a result that ultimately confirmed the end of their two-year stay in the top flight.

With four games remaining, Joao Henriques’ side sit bottom of the table and 13 points adrift of the playoff spot, meaning they head into Sunday’s clash playing only for pride in a bid to end the campaign on a positive note.

However, losing nine of their 15 home league matches (W1, D5) this season suggests AVS could struggle again, although a 2-2 draw in their only previous meeting with Sporting at Estadio do CD Aves offers some encouragement.

Meanwhile, this season’s reverse fixture ended in a 6-0 defeat for the Vila das Aves club, who will be looking to avoid a first league double in this matchup.



AVS Primeira Liga form:

D

L

D

L

D

D

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

D

W

W

W

L

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

L

D

Team News

© Imago

Wednesday’s clash with Porto brought fresh concerns for Sporting, with centre-back Goncalo Inacio and captain Morten Hjulmand both forced off injured, leaving them doubtful for this weekend’s trip.

Maxi Araujo also picked up a knock in that encounter, and it remains to be seen whether he will be risked or rested, with Ricardo Mangas a reliable option at left-back.

Ivan Fresneda continues his recovery from a muscle problem, while Fotis Ioannidis remains sidelined with a knee injury, although Nuno Santos is back available after missing the last five matches due to fitness issues.

Leading the Golden Boot race with 24 goals, Luis Suarez remains Sporting’s primary attacking option, although it would not be a surprise if the Colombian were rested here, potentially allowing Rafael Nel to start upfront.

For AVS, Antoine Baroan appears to be the only player in the treatment room, with the forward still recovering from the injury he sustained in the Taca de Portugal clash with Sporting earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the hosts will also be without Tomane, who scored last time out but is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings.



AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Pivo, Devenish, Vitor, Rivas; Mendonca, Roni, Lima; Akinsola, Duarte, Perea

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Diamonde, Debast, Mangas; Braganca, Morita; Quenda, Trincao, Pote; Nel

We say: AVS 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Coming off a demanding run of fixtures, Sporting could be somewhat fatigued on Sunday, with several key players also carrying fitness concerns, which may make this contest more challenging than it appears on paper.

Nonetheless, we expect the Lions to grind out a result here, knowing that any slip-up would all but end their title hopes while also placing their top-two ambitions in jeopardy.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.