Preview: Tondela vs AVS - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 19 Mar 2026 23:49

The bottom two sides in the Primeira Liga table go head-to-head in Saturday’s relegation six-pointer at Estadio Joao Cardoso, where Tondela host AVS for matchday 27 action.

With nine points separating the pair, the visitors sit at the foot of the standings, while the Beira outfit are just above them, three points shy of the playoff spot and five adrift of safety, albeit with a game in hand.

Match preview

Battling to retain their top-flight status in their first season back, Tondela had shown signs of stability with a five-match unbeaten run (W1, D4) between February 2 and March 3, but that momentum was halted last time out.

The Beira side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Rio Ave at Joao Cardoso on March 10, where Jalen Blesa’s 70th-minute strike condemned the Gold and Greens to their 14th league loss of the campaign.

After seeing their matchday 26 clash at Sporting Lisbon postponed, Tondela return to action aiming for a strong response, though Cristiano Bacci’s men must overcome a poor record on familiar ground.

Having collected more home points than only AVS (seven) in the division, the Gold and Greens have managed just one win in 13 league matches at Joao Cardoso (D5, L7), while failing to win any of their last five there (D3, L2).

While Bacci will look to improve results at home, attacking inconsistency remains another concern, with all four defeats in their last nine matches coming when they failed to score, and only one point gained in such games during that period.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

AVS are also struggling in the final third, having failed to score in their last four matches, leaving them with the worst attacking return in the division (18 goals) while also conceding a league-high 58.

Lagging behind across other key metrics, the Aves club have recorded the fewest wins (one) and the most defeats (19), including last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Santa Clara, where Paulo Victor’s second-half dismissal proved costly as they conceded moments later.

Now 14 points adrift of safety, Joao Henriques’s men know that victory in this clash could offer a lifeline, but defeat would leave them needing at least 12 points from the final seven matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

That scenario appears unlikely for a side that have collected just 10 points from 26 fixtures this season, leaving them at serious risk of dropping back to the lower divisions after only two campaigns in the top flight.

Still without an away win in the league, the Aves club have managed just three points from 12 matches on the road, which raises further doubts about their chances here.



Tondela Primeira Liga form:

D

D

D

W

D

L

AVS Primeira Liga form:

L

W

L

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Tondela have few injury concerns, although left-back Emmanuel Maviram could remain sidelined, while Cicero is a doubt after missing the last two matches, with Hugo Felix and Rony Lopes also being unavailable recently, leaving their involvement uncertain.

Centre-forward Jordan Siebatcheu could feature more prominently after making a brief return from a muscle injury in the previous outing.

As for AVS, Frenchman Antoine Baroan remains sidelined with a broken leg, while Angel Algobia could miss a second straight match due to injury.

Cristian Devenish is also a doubt after missing the last two games, and with Victor suspended, head coach Henriques may turn to Carlos Ponck to partner Aderllan Santos in central defence, though Ruben Semedo is another option.



Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Silva, Marques, Medina; Bebeto, Hodge, Rodriguez, Conceicao; Maranhao, Aiko; Siebatcheu

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Pivo, Santos, Ponck, Kiki; Galleto, Roni, Mendonca; Duarte, Tomane, Neiva

We say: Tondela 0-0 AVS

Given the high stakes involved, this encounter is likely to be cautious, with both sides struggling in attack and offering little cutting edge in recent weeks.

With neither team showing enough quality in the final third, a low-scoring draw appears the most probable outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.