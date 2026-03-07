Preview: Tondela vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 Mar 2026 22:45 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 22:53

With two points and one spot separating the sides in the Primeira Liga table, Tondela in 16th welcome 15th-placed Rio Ave to Estadio Joao Cardoso for Monday night’s relegation scrap.

The Gold and Greens have shown resilience in recent weeks, currently unbeaten in their last five matches (W1, D4), and will look to extend that run against visitors who are winless in seven outings (D1, L6).

Match preview

After losing six of his opening eight Primeira Liga matches in charge (W2) following his appointment in November, Cristiano Bacci will be encouraged by Tondela’s resilience in recent weeks, though his focus will now be on guiding the side towards a more consistent run of victories.

Having recorded four draws during their current five-game unbeaten run, the Gold and Greens failed to build on their win at Estrela Amadora the previous week, settling for a 2-2 draw with Santa Clara at Joao Cardoso last weekend.

After restoring their lead on the hour mark through Rodrigo Conceicao, Tondela conceded a penalty in the 88th minute, with Serginho converting for the Azoreans, who remain below Bacci’s men due to an inferior head-to-head record.

The Gold and Greens have now scored exactly two goals in three of their last four matches, which is an improvement after drawing blanks in the four outings prior, and they will hope that newfound attacking form proves decisive this weekend, knowing victory would lift them out of the relegation playoff spot.

However, their record at Joao Cardoso leaves room for doubt, with the Beira club winning just one of their 12 league matches at the ground this season (D5, L6); only bottom-placed AVS (seven) have collected fewer home points than Tondela’s eight.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Meanwhile, no other side in the division has picked up fewer points since the turn of the year than Rio Ave (four), though they finally halted a six-match losing streak with a goalless draw against Famalicao last weekend.

That result saw Sotiris Silaidopoulos’s men record their first clean sheet in 16 Primeira Liga matches, although they have still failed to score in six of their last seven outings, managing just one goal in that stretch.

Rio Ave have also drawn a blank in each of their last four away games, all of which ended in defeat – a worrying record for a side aiming to steer clear of the relegation battle.

However, the Vila do Conde visitors can take encouragement from recent meetings in this fixture, having won three of their last four league clashes with Tondela, including a 3-0 victory in the reverse encounter back in October.



Tondela Primeira Liga form:

L

D

D

D

W

D

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

L

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Susa / Icon Sport

Tondela ended last weekend’s clash with Santa Clara with fresh fitness concerns, as midfielder Juan Rodriguez and winger Rony Lopes were both forced off, leaving them doubtful for Monday’s encounter.

Emmanuel Maviram could miss a fifth consecutive outing due to injury, while forward Jordan Pefok is still dealing with a muscle problem and is unlikely to feature.

On a positive note, Cicero and South African midfielder Siphephelo Sithole return to the squad after both served suspensions last weekend for an accumulation of bookings.

As for Rio Ave, Brandon Aguilera remains sidelined for several months due to a torn knee ligament and is not expected back until next season, although goalkeeper Cezary Miszta is close to recovering from a back issue that has kept him out since mid-January.

Centre-back Julien Lomboto has missed each of the last three matchday squads, as has January loan signing Leonardo Buta, leaving both players doubtful for Monday’s contest.

Having seen his side keep their first clean sheet in five months, Silaidopoulos could retain faith in the central defensive partnership of Jakub Brabec and new signing Gustavo Mancha.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Bebeto, Marques, Medina, Conceicao; Hodge, Sithole; Maranhao, Cicero, Aiko; Kimpioka

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Brabec, Mancha, Abbey; Vrousai, Nikitscher, Spikic, Richards; Bezerra, Folgado Monteiro, Blesa

We say: Tondela 1-1 Rio Ave

Rio Ave have shown slight improvement in performance levels over the past couple of weeks despite their poor results, and they will look to build on the confidence gained from last weekend’s clean sheet.

However, they face a Tondela side that has displayed resilience in recent weeks, so a cautious contest could unfold between two teams aware of the stakes, making a share of the spoils a likely outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.