Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Villarreal vs. Elche, Valencia vs. Alaves

There are three La Liga matches taking place on Sunday, including Villarreal at home to Elche.

Elsewhere, Sevilla will host Rayo Vallecano, while Valencia will welcome Alaves.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's La Liga fixtures.

Villarreal will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Elche on Sunday.

The Yellow Submarine are currently fourth in the La Liga table, level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, while Elche are 17th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Elche

Elche's attacking threat should equal a goal on Sunday, but we are not expecting them to keep out Villarreal down the other end of the field, and the Yellow Submarine should be able to edge their way to all three points.

Rayo Vallecano will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Sevilla on Sunday evening.

The visitors are 12th in the La Liga table, now six points clear of the relegation zone, while Sevilla are 13th and have the same amount of points (30) as their opponents here.

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla's home form this season has been disappointing, and Rayo are picking up some strong results at the moment, so we are struggling to back the hosts with any real confidence and have instead settled on a low-scoring draw.

Valencia will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Alaves on Sunday.

Los Che are currently 15th in the La Liga table, five points outside of the relegation zone, while Alaves are 16th, three points ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

We say: Valencia 1-0 Alaves

Alaves have struggled away this season, while Valencia have been solid at Mestalla, so we are finding it difficult to predict anything other than a home win, although it should be close in terms of the scoreline.

