Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Atletico Madrid clash: Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence latest

By Freddie Cotton | 08 Mar 2026 00:50

After finishing fourth in the UEFA Champions League group stage table, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to continue their promising performances on the continent away to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Since winning their previous Champions League game against Frankfurt, Spurs have won just one match and have lost each of their previous five which has seen them slump to 17th in the Premier League table.

As the possibility of relegation looms over them, Igor Tudor’s side will be looking at their tie against Atletico Madrid for inspiration, with the chance to reach the quarter-final stage of the competition for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Atletico Madrid, who come off the back of a 3-2 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday evening.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: March 10 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

In Cristian Romero’s absence, Radu Dragusin has featured heavily for Tottenham alongside Micky van de Ven in defence. However, after missing the game against Crystal Palace with a minor knock, it remains to be seen whether the Romanian international will return for Spurs’ Champions League fixture.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: March 10 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Djed Spence has not appeared for Tottenham since their 4-1 defeat to Arsenal a fortnight ago. Although he missed the game against Palace, there is a chance he returns on Tuesday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Ben Davies is expected to be sidelined for at least another month after picking up an ankle injury against West Ham United in January.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Destiny Udogie is nearing a return from a hamstring injury sustained against Manchester United in February. Although he will certainly miss Tuesday's match, there is a chance he returns before the international break.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

After being forced off with an ankle injury against Borussia Dortmund in January, Lucas Bergvall is expected to be back following the international break.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Although it was originally seen as a minor injury, Mohamed Kudus is expected to return after the March international break due to a thigh injury picked up against Sunderland in early January.

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rodrigo Bentancur is hoping to make himself available before the end of the season after suffering a major hamstring injury in January.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

After rupturing his ACL against Newcastle last month, Wilson Odobert will not feature for Spurs until next season as he begins his lengthy rehab.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison sustained an ACL injury in August and has subsequently missed the entire season. The English midfielder looks set to be back in the summer.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Dejan Kulusevski remains unavailable with a knee injury that he picked up last season. There is hope that he features before the end of the campaign but it is not certain.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

While they will not miss any players through suspension on Tuesday evening, Spurs will be without Micky van de Ven for their game against Liverpool on March 15.

The Dutch defender was shown a straight red card against Crystal Palace for bringing down Ismaila Sarr with the Senegalese forward through on goal.