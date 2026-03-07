Man United transfer news: Red Devils could 'take advantage' of Tottenham relegation to land new attacker

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 17:13

Manchester United could reportedly move for Dejan Kulusevski during this summer's transfer window if Tottenham Hotspur are relegated from the Premier League.

Spurs are in the last-16 stage of the Champions League, but they have had a disastrous domestic campaign to date, sitting down in 16th spot in the Premier League table.

Tottenham are only one point outside of the relegation zone and are in real danger of dropping down to the Championship for the 2026-27 campaign.

Spurs have lost each of their last five Premier League matches, while they have not been victorious in England's top flight since the end of December.

Tottenham are next in league action away to Liverpool on March 15, with that match coming between the Champions League last-16 contests with Atletico.

Man United 'weighing up' summer move for Kulusevski

There will be a number of first-team departures this summer if Spurs are relegated, with Kulusevski likely to be among them.

The Sweden international has not made a single appearance for Tottenham this season due to a knee injury, and he has been a major miss for the North London club.

Last term, the 25-year-old scored 10 goals and registered 11 assists in 50 appearances at club level, while his overall record for Spurs is 25 goals and 30 assists in 146 matches.

It is unclear when Kulusevski will return to the field, but according to The Mirror, Man United are considering making a move for the attacker this summer.

The Red Devils want to add a left-sided attacker to their squad at the end of the season and are said to be admirers of Kulusevski, who can play in a number of different forward areas.

Van de Ven, Romero, Maddison could leave Spurs this summer

The fact that James Maddison has spent so long on the sidelines could actually work in Tottenham's favour this summer, with the playmaker potentially deciding to stay even if Spurs are relegated, but there will certainly be interest.

There are also clubs keeping a close eye on Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, with the defensive pair expected to have plenty of suitors.

Relegation for Tottenham this summer would be utterly disastrous, and it remains to be seen whether there is enough character in the squad to pull themselves out of trouble.