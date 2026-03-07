Barcelona vs. Man United: European giants in competition for 'bargain' midfield ace as asking price is 'revealed'

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 15:40 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 15:43

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli during this summer's transfer window.

The 28-year-old has scored three times and registered one assist in 36 appearances for Juventus this season, including one goal and one assist in 25 Serie A matches.

Locatelli initially represented the Old Lady on loan from Sassuolo before completing a permanent move in 2023, and he has now featured on 219 occasions for his current side, scoring nine goals and registering 16 assists in the process.

The Italy international has a contract with Juventus until June 2028, but it is understood that he could be leaving Turin during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago / IPA Sport

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are keen on Locatelli, with head coach Hansi Flick believed to be a huge admirer of the Italian.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Locatelli could be available for as little as €25m (£22m), making him an attractive signing during the summer market.

Manchester United and Galatasaray are also believed to be keeping an eye on Locatelli's situation, with the pair potentially battling Barcelona for his signature.

Barcelona are believed to be ready to sell Marc Casado this summer, with Locatelli being eyed to join the midfield group of Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal.

Locatelli has plenty of big-game experience, having made 30 appearances in the Champions League, while he is a 34-time Italy international, featuring five times at Euro 2020.

© Imago

Could Man United beat Barcelona to Locatelli deal?

Man United's desire to improve their midfield this summer is no secret, with two new players expected to arrive in that area of the field.

For €25m (£22m), Locatelli would be a real bargain, and the Italian would bring experience, leadership and tactical understanding to the 20-time English champions.

Man United's top midfield target is still believed to be Elliot Anderson, but Manchester City are currently leading the race for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.