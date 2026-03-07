Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 00:05

There are four La Liga matches taking place on Saturday, including division leaders Barcelona in action against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will host Real Sociedad, Levante will welcome Girona, and Mallorca will make the trip to Osasuna.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's La Liga fixtures.

Mallorca will be aiming to avoid a fifth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Osasuna on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors are 18th in the La Liga table, two points behind 17th-placed Elche, while Osasuna are 10th, seven points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

We say: Osasuna 2-1 Mallorca

Osasuna have been impressive at home this season, and we are finding it difficult to back anything other than a home win considering Mallorca's recent struggles.

Levante will be bidding to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Girona on Saturday afternoon.

The Frogs are currently 19th in the La Liga table, five points behind 17th-placed Elche, while Girona are 14th, six points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Levante 1-1 Girona

Levante will be bidding to secure another huge win in their battle to remain in the division, but Girona are not losing often at the moment, so it is difficult to back the hosts, and we have ultimately had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's side are third in the La Liga table, level on points with fourth-placed Villarreal, while Real Sociedad are eighth, five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are good enough to make this a very uncomfortable match for Atletico, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but Simeone's side should be able to navigate their way to all three points on Saturday.

Barcelona will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday evening.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Athletic are ninth, five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Barcelona

Athletic are in excellent form in La Liga, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared on Saturday, but we just have a feeling that Barcelona's attacking qualities will allow them to secure all three points this weekend.

