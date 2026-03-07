Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to Real Madrid speculation amid Alvaro Arbeloa uncertainty

By Ben Sully | 07 Mar 2026 01:25 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 01:31

Jurgen Klopp's agent has brushed off rumours that his client could be Real Madrid's next head coach.

Alvaro Arbeloa is currently in the Real Madrid hotseat after being appointed as Xabi Alonso's successor in January.

The 43-year-old has overseen nine wins and four defeats since being promoted from his role as the head coach of Real Madrid Castilla.

Arbeloa's side suffered consecutive La Liga defeats against Osasuna and Getafe, and required a late winner to see off Celta Vigo on Friday.

The Real Madrid boss will be fully aware of the importance of the title race and the upcoming Champions League tie against Manchester City to his chances of remaining in the post beyond the end of the season.

© Imago

Klopp agent brushes off Real Madrid rumours

Real Madrid will be keeping tabs on the managerial market and potential candidates in case they decide to part ways with Arbeloa at the end of the season.

Klopp, who is currently working as Red Bull's Global Head of Football, has been mentioned as a possible option to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has insisted that his client remains happy in his current role when asked about the speculation over the Real Madrid hotseat.

“Jurgen Klopp is very happy with his current role at Red Bull, and what is being said about negotiations to coach Real Madrid are just rumours for now,” Klopp told 365Scores as per Mundo Deportivo.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Would Klopp solve Real Madrid's issues?

While Klopp may be content in his current position, Real Madrid would be foolish not to enquire about the German's availability if they decide to dismiss Arbeloa at the end of the season.

Los Blancos need a head coach who can change the atmosphere of a dressing room that has seemed disjointed at times this season, particularly when Alonso was at the helm.

Klopp would command respect from the biggest players, and his history of lifting silverware matches with Real Madrid's history of success.

However, the club would still need to give Klopp the resources to improve performances, with their squad lacking in certain areas.

Real Madrid are still searching for a replacement for Toni Kroos, while they would also benefit from signing a top-quality striker who can act as a focal point.