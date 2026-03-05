Jurgen Klopp latest: Four clubs that could tempt former Liverpool manager back into the dugout

By Axel Clody | 05 Mar 2026 08:47

Appointed Head of Global Soccer within the Red Bull group in January 2025, Jurgen Klopp may already be heading for the exit. Could the renowned German coach soon make a sensational return to the touchline?

Free from any commitment after leaving Liverpool FC, Jurgen Klopp was appointed Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull football network in January 2025.

However, 12 months later, the Austrian press suggests that the German coach may soon step down from this role overseeing football operations within a group that notably includes RB Leipzig, Leeds United and Paris FC.

If his departure is confirmed in the coming days, what could be next for him? Could the Stuttgart-born coach quickly return to work by taking charge of another major club?

Sportsmole outlines four possible destinations that could appeal to Jurgen Klopp for various reasons. Among them are two of his former clubs, including Liverpool, where the situation of Dutch coach Arne Slot remains difficult after the defeat of Mohamed Salah and his teammates at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp sensational return to Liverpool on the cards ?

© Imago

Klopp, whose remarkable record with the Reds needs little introduction (489 matches between 2015 and 2024, including one Premier League title and one Champions League trophy), opened the door to a possible return to Anfield in October 2025.

“If I came back, it would be to Liverpool.” It remains to be seen whether the club’s current hierarchy would approve such a move.

Another comeback that cannot be ruled out is at Borussia Dortmund. Appointed in winter 2025, Niko Kovac does not have any guarantee of remaining the club’s manager beyond the end of the 2025-26 season.

As at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp left a lasting legacy during his spell in Dortmund between 2008 and 2015, highlighted by two Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012. However, any potential return would need to be agreed by both parties.

Atletico Madrid a surprise destination for Jurgen Klopp?

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Rather than going back to one of his former clubs, the 58-year-old manager may have another ambition in mind. According to reports from Spain by El Chiringuito de Jugones, Jurgen Klopp would like to succeed Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. The German is said to be in advanced discussions with the club’s majority shareholder.

Finally, it would be impossible not to mention Real Madrid. Alvaro Arbeloa is reportedly under significant pressure, and Klopp’s shadow looms large over Spain. Arbeloa is not expected to remain long in the role after replacing Xabi Alonso last January.

No concrete negotiations have taken place so far, but Los Blancos have never hidden their admiration for Jurgen Klopp. One thing is certain: the German will not be short of suitors given his pedigree and his successful managerial career.