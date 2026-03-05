Man United's defeat at Newcastle highlights need for Red Devils to make major signing in key area this summer

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 08:37 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 08:39

Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday evening demonstrated the club's need for a new left-sided attacker during this summer's transfer window.

Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick said during his pre-match press conference that the club were considering moving for a left-sided winger at the end of the campaign.

"I think you're always looking at the balance of the team and the squad to give you the utmost flexibility, so it's definitely something to look at, for sure," Carrick told reporters.

When pressed again on the same subject, Carrick said: "Quite possibly."

Marcus Rashford is set to join Barcelona on a permanent basis this summer, and Man United lacked width down the left in the 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

Man United struggled in narrow defeat to 10-man Newcastle

Matheus Cunha operated in that area at St James' Park, but the Brazilian's best work comes in a more central area where he can drive into dangerous positions.

Carrick was incredibly frustrated on the touchline in the second half, asking his team on a number of occasions to move the ball quicker against their 10-man opponents.

"Just the way the game was going, you know, emotions are part of the game and certain things we wanted to do, and try and do, and we're not doing it," Carrick told reporters when asked about his frustration.

"The boys have been fantastic, you know. So, we've lost a game of football and, listen, it hurts me a lot. I'm really, really disappointed with tonight, for different reasons. But we can't lose sight of the position we've put ourselves in as well.

"So, as much as I'm disappointed we need to learn from it, because it's a bit of a lesson for us tonight, in some ways. We can't lose sight of the bigger picture as well. We've got to be better for this."

Gordon, Diomande regarded as options for Man United

When asked whether he felt there was a problem down the left, Carrick continued: "No, we had Cunha playing on the touchline today, he played wide, so we had width in the team. I'm not going to dissect the performance.

"There were some decent bits but lots of bits we need to get better at. The boys have been good, we've played well and had a lot of results. So, we've lost the game tonight, of course the boys, myself, the players and staff, we're all hoping for a little more but it didn't happen for us."

Newcastle's winning goal came down the left, though, with Kieran Trippier allowed to move forward unchallenged before releasing William Osula, and Tyrell Malacia's lack of football this season showed when the Dutchman attempted to defend.

Anthony Gordon, who scored Newcastle's first against Man United on Wednesday, is believed to be an option for the Red Devils this summer, in addition to RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande.