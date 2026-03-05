Newcastle 2-1 Man Utd: William Osula sets Premier League record with dramatic winner

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Mar 2026 00:50

William Osula made Premier League history on Wednesday as 10-man Newcastle United produced a remarkably resilient display at St James' Park on Wednesday evening to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

The 22-year-old netted a second-half stoppage-time winner for Eddie Howe's men, who had to play the entire second half with 10 men after Jacob Ramsey's dismissal for receiving a second yellow for simulation.

Despite Ramsey receiving his marching orders, Newcastle went ahead 1-0 with a penalty from Anthony Gordon deep into the first half, only for Casemiro to equalise for the Red Devils shortly afterwards.

However, Howe's side fought back despite being a man down and ultimately secured maximum points after Osula’s historic strike, which ended United's unbeaten start under Michael Carrick.

Osula makes Premier League history against Man Utd

© Imago

According to statistics from Opta, Osula has become the only substitute in Premier League history to score a 90th-minute winning goal against the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old forward was introduced in the 85th minute for Gordon and wasted no time in making an impact with a sensational solo effort to decide the match.

90 - William Osula is the only substitute in Premier League history to score a 90th-minute winner against Manchester United. Super. pic.twitter.com/NGk60iCHli — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2026

Having latched onto Kieran Trippier's pass for a Newcastle counter-attack, the Denmark Under-21 international surged down the right flank before cutting inside Tyrell Malacia and curling an unstoppable shot beyond Senne Lammens.

The goal sparked scenes of pandemonium among the home supporters as the hosts claimed all three points in the most dramatic of circumstances.

How are Man Utd's Champions League prospects after Newcastle setback?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

While Wednesday's loss — Carrick's first in eight Premier League matches and the Red Devils' first in 11 — was an opportunity missed, the Manchester giants did not lose their spot in the table.

Although they could have edged further ahead of Aston Villa in fourth, who were thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea at Villa Park, United remain in third place on goal difference.

With Liverpool also losing on Tuesday, falling 2-1 at cellar-dwelling Wolverhampton Wanderers, only Chelsea gained ground on Carrick's team after the midweek round.

United's next league fixture is against Villa on March 15, as they aim to create some separation from Unai Emery's team in the race for the coveted Champions League spots.