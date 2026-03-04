Man United transfer news: Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick makes major admission amid ongoing Yan Diomande links

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 09:48 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 09:51

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that the club are interested in signing a left-sided attacker during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils signed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko last summer, and all three have proven to be successful signings for the club thus far.

Man United started the season in a 3-4-3 formation, but Ruben Amorim's departure and Carrick's arrival led to the system being changed back to a 4-2-3-1.

Carrick is the favourite to be appointed the club's permanent head coach this summer, with the former midfielder performing excellently since being brought in.

Marcus Rashford is set to join Barcelona on a permanent deal this summer, while Jadon Sancho is likely to be released.

Carrick: 'Man United could sign left-sided attacker'

Cunha has operated off the left this season, but Carrick has said that the 20-time English champions will consider bringing in a new player to operate in that area of the field.

"I think you're always looking at the balance of the team and the squad to give you the utmost flexibility, so it's definitely something to look at, for sure," Carrick told reporters when asked if a left-sided attacker could arrive.

When pressed again on the same subject, Carrick said: "Quite possibly.

"We can still be dangerous. Matheus [Cunha] has played that role and caused big problems and had big moments. When he plays wide, he is tough to stop one-on-one."

Which attacking players are on Man United's radar?

RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is being heavily linked with a move to Man United, with the 19-year-old expected to be on the move during the summer market.

Diomande has scored 10 goals and registered seven assists in 26 appearances for his German club during the 2025-26 campaign.

Liverpool are also keen, with the Ivory Coast international thought to be valued in excess of £80m, so it would be a major transfer this summer.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is also being linked with a switch to Man United, with the England international potentially leaving St James' Park this summer if the Magpies fail to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League.