Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 04 Mar 2026 02:45

Meeting for the third time in less than a month, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will kick off matchday 25 of the Ligue 1 campaign by squaring off on Friday at the Parc des Princes.

A 1-0 win over Le Havre put Les Parisiens four points clear at the top of the table, while the Principality club jumped up to seventh thanks to a 2-0 triumph at home to Angers.

Match preview

After another slip-up by Lens, PSG increased their lead atop the standings, winning a second consecutive top-flight affair last week.

Heading into this game, the reigning champions have won nine of their previous 10 league outings without a single defeat at home this year.

Luis Enrique’s men have collected three clean sheets in their last four league games, winning three successive domestic affairs at the Parc des Princes by a combined margin of 11-0.

In 2025-26, this team have only dropped points in one Ligue 1 contest at home and have not lost a top-flight fixture in the French capital since April 2025 (3-1 versus Nice).

Not since August 2023 have we seen them fail to find the back of the net domestically at home, drawing 0-0 with Lorient in Paris on that occasion.

Les Parisiens are unbeaten in six straight home meetings with Les Monegasques, coming from behind to draw 2-2 when they previously met in Champions League action last month, advancing from that tie 5-4 on aggregate.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Despite another disappointing end in Europe, we are beginning to see signs of life in the Principality, with this team winning three consecutive Ligue 1 affairs.

On Friday, Sebastien Pocognoli has a chance to capture consecutive away triumphs in this competition for the first time since taking charge, after his team came from two goals down to defeat Lens 3-2.

Suddenly, a place in Europe next season appears to be more than attainable with this side a mere three points below Lille and Rennes for fifth and sixth, respectively, heading into this weekend.

Two of their three away league matches this season against teams currently in the top five ended in Monaco defeats, with this side failing to score twice.

Meanwhile, the Principality club have failed to concede in two of their previous three away games domestically, though they have also been shut out in four of their last five matches as the visitors in the top-flight.

A win this week would mark the first time they capture both Ligue 1 meetings with PSG in the same season since 2020-21, beating them 1-0 at Stade Louis II earlier in the campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Calf issues may keep Senny Mayulu and Ousmane Dembele from featuring for PSG on Friday, while Fabian Ruiz has a knee problem, Joao Neves is questionable due to a sore ankle and Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha is doubtful because of a hamstring strain.

Bradley Barcola netted for a second league match running, enabling them to edge past Le Havre, as Matvey Safonov made three stops for the clean sheet.

Injuries are still plaguing Monaco, with Mohammed Salisu, Takumi Minamino, Paul Pogba and Lukas Hradecky all dealing with knee problems,while Eric Dier has a sore hamstring, Kassoum Ouattara is recovering from a calf strain and Krepin Diatta has a thigh issue.

Folarin Balogun has goals in successive Ligue 1 outings as he and Simon Adingra netted last weekend, while Philipp Kohn made two saves for his fifth shutout of the competition this season.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez; Doue, Ramos, Barcola

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Kehrer, Zakaria, Faes; Vanderson. Teze, Camara, Henrique; Akliouche, Golovin; Balogun

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Monaco

For as tough as PSG have been at home, Monaco seem to be finding their form and will take plenty of inspiration from two strong performances against the French giants in the Champions League last month.

