Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Munich: Boost for Vincent Kompany as key Los Blancos star suspended for quarter-final second leg

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Apr 2026 22:33

Bayern Munich will have an advantage over 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid next week, after Aurelien Tchouameni earned a suspension for the second leg of their quarter-final.

Vincent Kompany's Bavarians secured a 2-1 win in Tuesday's first leg at the Bernabeu, though they could have scored more had their record-breaking attack been more clinical.

Additionally, given that Alvaro Arbeloa's side have come from behind to win more times than any other team in the history of the Champions League, the Bundesliga giants will need everything they can muster to hold out at the Allianz Arena.

Travelling to the home of the Bavarians is never easy, but Los Blancos have been dealt a damaging blow after Tchouameni picked up his third yellow card in Europe this season.

Three yellows earn a player a suspension, and his absence will be a blow considering yellow cards reset after the quarter-finals.

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What does Aurelien Tchouameni's suspension mean for Real Madrid?

The attacking prowess of Real's frontline requires a strong defensive presence in midfield to act as a counterweight, but without Tchouameni, Los Blancos may struggle to strike a balance.

In the first leg, the La Liga club frequently allowed Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe to stay forward rather than expending their energy tracking back, meaning that Tchouameni was often called into action as Bayern broke away on the counter.

That being said, the Frenchman was still unable to prevent the free-flowing quartet of Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise and Harry Kane from posing a threat - especially in transition - and Los Blancos could be even more open at the Allianz without the number 14.

Kompany's men were impressive going forward, and considering that Real have a deficit to overcome, the Bavarians are likely to find spaces to exploit.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Who could start instead of suspended Aurelien Tchouameni?

The most obvious replacement for the 26-year-old is the versatile Eduardo Camavinga, though he has struggled for both form and fitness this season.

Alternatively, Dani Ceballos has played in a deeper role in the past, and given that Los Blancos need to score in the second leg, he could provide a more attacking option at the base of Arbeloa's midfield.

Tchouameni operated alongside 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch in the centre of the park on Tuesday, but Jude Bellingham is likely to come back into the XI in place of the youngster.

Vice-captain Federico Valverde should also be on hand to start next to the duo, looking to mark Diaz out wide.