Preview: Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 Apr 2026 22:59 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 23:51

Santos will need to overcome the challenge of altitude as they travel to Ecuador to face Deportivo Cuenca in the opening round of Copa Sudamericana Group D on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilian outfit enter the continental competition in inconsistent domestic form, while the Ecuadorian hosts will look to make home advantage count as both sides get their group-stage campaigns under way.

Match preview

Cuenca booked their place in the group stage with a commanding 3-0 victory over compatriots Libertad de Loja in the preliminary round, a display that underlined their dominance on home turf at the Estadio Alejandro Serrano Aguilar.

This marks the Ecuadorian club's fifth appearance in the Copa Sudamericana, though their record in the competition makes for sobering reading, having progressed beyond the opening rounds once in the previous four campaigns.

The Southern Express have shown encouraging signs in 2026, registering four victories, two draws and two defeats from their eight competitive outings so far this year, with their most recent appearance being a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Emelec.

Indeed, it took goals from Matias Klimowicz and German Ariel Rivero late in that encounter at Estadio George Capwell to secure maximum points for Jorge Celico's men, who made their numerical advantage count, with the result leaving Cuenca fifth in the LigaPro table while also providing momentum ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Santos, meanwhile, are competing in the Copa Sudamericana for the 10th time in their history, yet a semi-final berth continues to elude them, with quarter-final exits in 2003, 2004 and 2021 representing their best efforts.

The Fish have endured a turbulent few years, including relegation to the second tier, and their return to the continental front this term comes after scraping qualification on the final day of the 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro — hardly the platform of confidence one would hope for heading into an international campaign.

Santos’ 2026 numbers tell a familiar story of inconsistency: in 19 matches played, they have managed just five victories alongside seven draws and seven defeats, with 26 goals scored and 25 conceded.

The Vila Belmiro club’s most recent outing saw them take the lead against Flamengo in the league, only to collapse and suffer a 3-1 defeat — a result which leaves the Fish 15th in the Brasileiro table.

Santos will hope a change of competition brings a shift in mentality, though potential fatigue from a long-distance trip, coupled with a modest return of one win from their last six outings (D3, L2), suggests this will be anything but a straightforward encounter for Cuca’s men.



Deportivo Cuenca form (all competitions):

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Santos form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / justpictures.ch

Cuenca may have a couple of fitness concerns to contend with ahead of Wednesday's clash, as Andres Lopez and Ariel Mosquera are both doubtful after missing the trip to Emelec due to thigh muscle strains.

Meanwhile, right back Eddie Guevara, who was forced off after 58 minutes in the previous outing, will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Wednesday's game.

Santos, by contrast, face a significantly longer list of absentees, with star forward Neymar unavailable as a precautionary measure, as manager Cuca confirmed the number 10 is undergoing a tailored programme focused on speed and endurance.

Meanwhile, fellow attacker Gabigol will also be unavailable, while Vinicius Lira and Mayke remain sidelined, as does the midfield duo of Gabriel Menino and Tomas Rincon, leaving Cuca with a depleted squad for what promises to be a physically demanding fixture.

Deportivo Cuenca possible starting lineup:

Ferrero; Arboleda, Postel, Boolsen, Morocho; Vega, Garcia, Diaz; Gonzalez, Mancinelli, Leguizamon

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; Igor Vinicius, Verissimo, Luan Peres, Escobar; Oliva, Gustavo Henrique, Bontempo, Barreal; Rony, Thaciano

We say: Deportivo Cuenca 0-1 Santos

Cuenca’s home advantage should not be underestimated, while group-stage openers often produce cautious contests, with both sides wary of conceding early ground.

Santos may be enduring a difficult domestic spell, yet they retain sufficient quality across the squad to grind out a narrow victory away from home, and we expect Cuca's men to edge this one by the slimmest of margins while keeping a clean sheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.