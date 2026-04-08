Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Bournemouth Premier League clash: Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 08 Apr 2026 23:59

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday as they host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium for matchday 32.

The North London hosts sit nine points clear at the top of the English top-flight table, although second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand, and the leaders have the opportunity to temporarily extend that advantage, with Pep Guardiola’s men facing Chelsea a day later.

Mikel Arteta’s men head into the contest on the back of a late 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a result that served as the perfect response to their recent domestic cup setbacks.

While Arteta was boosted by the return of Gabriel Magalhaes following an injury scare in the defeat to Southampton, the Spaniard has fresh concerns after seeing two of his players limp off during the win at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth, who played out a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in their most recent outing.

Leandro Trossard

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Bournemouth)

Leandro Trossard was a doubt for the midweek game at Sporting but withdrew from the Belgium squad with a hip issue initially described as minor, but after missing Saturday’s trip to St Mary’s, the forward’s availability for Tuesday remains uncertain.

Bukayo Saka

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Bournemouth)

Bukayo Saka pulled out of England’s camp during the international break as a precaution to manage his workload, and the winger could return to contention after sitting out Saturday’s match.

Jurrien Timber

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 7 (vs. Sporting)

Jurrien Timber sustained an ankle injury in the win over Everton three weeks ago, and despite missing the Southampton clash, the full-back appears close to a return.

Eberechi Eze

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis/MB Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Eberechi Eze has been sidelined since picking up a calf injury in Arsenal’s previous Champions League outing against Bayer Leverkusen and is set to remain unavailable.

Piero Hincapie

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Piero Hincapie suffered a muscle problem during the international break, and with Arteta describing the issue as serious, the Ecuadorian will miss Tuesday’s game.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino continues his recovery from surgery following a fracture in his right foot, with the midfielder targeting a return before the end of the season.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for Saturday's Premier League game against Bournemouth.